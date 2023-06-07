Charming cottage, close to town centre, is surely Hucknall's 'star buy' of week
Bursting with character on the outside but full of modern style on the inside, it is a five-bedroom gem on Mill Yard, just off Baker Street and Annesley Road. And it is for sale, through Mansfield estate agents Need 2 View and with no chain, for £360,000.
The delightful front entrance tempts you in, and you are greeted by a hallway that leads you to a lounge, kitchen/diner, downstairs WC and games and music room, which has access to a large cellar.
On the first floor, a landing guides you to all five bedrooms, one of which can easily be converted into a home office, and also a plush family bathroom.
At the back of the property, there is a well-maintained garden with a courtyard and small patio, a pond, a large grassed area, planted borders and a brick-paved path leading to a second patio.
For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.