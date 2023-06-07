News you can trust since 1904
The delightful frontage of a five-bedroom terraced cottage at Mill Yard, Hucknall, which is on the market for £360,000 with Mansfield estate agents Need 2 View.

Charming cottage, close to town centre, is surely Hucknall's 'star buy' of week

If there was a prize for the week’s ‘star buy’ on the Hucknall property market, this charming terraced cottage, a stone’s throw from the town centre, would surely win it.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 7th Jun 2023, 16:24 BST

Bursting with character on the outside but full of modern style on the inside, it is a five-bedroom gem on Mill Yard, just off Baker Street and Annesley Road. And it is for sale, through Mansfield estate agents Need 2 View and with no chain, for £360,000.

The delightful front entrance tempts you in, and you are greeted by a hallway that leads you to a lounge, kitchen/diner, downstairs WC and games and music room, which has access to a large cellar.

On the first floor, a landing guides you to all five bedrooms, one of which can easily be converted into a home office, and also a plush family bathroom.

At the back of the property, there is a well-maintained garden with a courtyard and small patio, a pond, a large grassed area, planted borders and a brick-paved path leading to a second patio.

Seeing is believing, so check out our photo gallery below. For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.

Let's begin our tour of the Mill Yard cottage in the eyecatching lounge, which is a spacious family room with a modern fireplace and windows to the front and back of the property.

1. Eyecatching lounge

Let's begin our tour of the Mill Yard cottage in the eyecatching lounge, which is a spacious family room with a modern fireplace and windows to the front and back of the property. Photo: Neil Lancashire

A shot of the lounge from a different angle. It's bright and comfortable.

2. Bright and comfortable

A shot of the lounge from a different angle. It's bright and comfortable. Photo: Neil Lancashire

Next stop is the kitchen/diner, which is a modern space, fitted with a range of wall and base units in a black finish, with co-ordinating work surfaces. There is room for a breakfast bar in the centre.

3. Modern kitchen/diner

Next stop is the kitchen/diner, which is a modern space, fitted with a range of wall and base units in a black finish, with co-ordinating work surfaces. There is room for a breakfast bar in the centre. Photo: Neil Lancashire

Ceiling light points give the kitchen/diner a sparkling look. Integrated appliances include a fridge/freezer and dishwasher.

4. Sparkling look

Ceiling light points give the kitchen/diner a sparkling look. Integrated appliances include a fridge/freezer and dishwasher. Photo: Neil Lancashire

