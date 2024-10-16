Couple put their own stamp on a new home in Nottinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After relocating and downsizing from an older property in Suffolk, a couple have settled into their brand-new personalised David Wilson Homes property in Bingham.

Andrew (61) and Amanda Grant (58), a Market Researcher and a Writer respectively, moved from their four bedroom property into a three storey, five bedroom property at David Wilson Homes’ Romans’ Quarter community in Nottingham.

The move not only allowed them to become more connected to their grandchildren who live in the area, but also gave them peace of mind since upgrading to a low-maintenance home that didn’t require any adjustments or extensions.

Andrew said: “We always intended to buy new; we liked the idea of having a house which was energy efficient that we could move into without needing to make any major changes.

Andrew and Amanda Grant in their new home at Romans' Quarter

“Previously, we completed four extensions on our last house and felt it was time to move somewhere that had the layout we wanted.

“This style of home appealed to us because of the NHBC warranty, David Wilson Homes aftercare, and having neighbours who are also new to the development. We loved that we could choose the flooring, tiles, kitchen cupboards and work surfaces, before moving in.”

The couple purchased a detached Buckingham style property which, with five spacious bedrooms separated across three floors, gave them a large amount of additional space to adapt and personalise to suit their needs.

Amanda said: “The design and finish of our home is brilliant; we love the bathrooms and the top floor bedrooms have a ‘wow’ feel.

Andrew and Amanda Grant walking through Romans' Quarter

“As we both work from home, we have been able to transform one of the first floor bedrooms into an office with enough space for a sofa-bed for guests. The dedicated downstairs office is used for my writing and studying.”

Amanda and Andrew were experiencing difficulties whilst going through the traditional home selling process. Fortunately, the housebuilder was able to guarantee them their brand-new property under a designated scheme.

Andrew said: “Our housing chain broke down at the last minute, however David Wilson Homes stepped in and purchased the ‘chain-break’ house, so we were able to proceed with the exchange and completion.

“We are extremely grateful that David Wilson Homes were able to step in when it looked like the whole chain could collapse. We couldn’t bear the thought of losing the house, since we’d personalised it and had a tour.”

Andrew and Amanda Grant

David Wilson Homes’ Part Exchange scheme allows home buyers to move into their new home quickly as the homebuilder becomes the guaranteed buyer of the existing property and handles the valuation and marketing of this home.