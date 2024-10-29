This charming two-bedroom stone cottage which dates back to the 1800s, at The Grove, Annesley is on the market for £210,000 with Hucknall-based estate agents Bairstow Eves.placeholder image
Cute cottage within Lord Byron country is a little piece of Hucknall area history

By Richard Silverwood
Published 29th Oct 2024, 13:19 BST
It’s cute, it’s quaint – and it’s a little piece of Hucknall area history, firmly within Lord Byron country, that could be yours for a very attractive price.

Welcome to this charming two-bedroom stone cottage, dating back to the 1800s, that stands proud on The Grove in the village of Annesley.

Full of character features and beautifully presented, the property is on the market for £210,000 with estate agents Bairstow Eves, who have offices in Hucknall and Kirkby.

The cottage’s external appearance surely tempts you inside, where a country kitchen features a Smeg cooker, Zanussi fridge freezer and Belfast sink. Nearby is a utility room, which doubles up as a WC, and a cosy sitting room with feature fireplace and log-burner.

Upstairs, you will find both bedrooms and a modern, fitted shower room with a touch of turquoise charm.

The whole plot is a good size and offers a frontage set back from the road, with gardens at the front, size and rear. It is also worth nothing that the property’s roof was installed only in May this year and holds a ten-year guarantee.

Take a look round via our photo gallery below and visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

The country feel of the £210,000 Annesley cottage is exemplified by this lovely kitchen, which features a Smeg cooker, Zanussi fridge freezer and storage units.

The country feel of the £210,000 Annesley cottage is exemplified by this lovely kitchen, which features a Smeg cooker, Zanussi fridge freezer and storage units.

The kitchen also includes this handsome Belfast sink, which is one of many character features dotted around the property.

The kitchen also includes this handsome Belfast sink, which is one of many character features dotted around the property.

One of the highlights at the Annesley cottage is this cosy, well-presented sitting room, complete with feature fireplace and log-burner.

One of the highlights at the Annesley cottage is this cosy, well-presented sitting room, complete with feature fireplace and log-burner.

A second look at the sitting room, which is bright and comfortable, and also a delightful retreat for nights in.

A second look at the sitting room, which is bright and comfortable, and also a delightful retreat for nights in.

