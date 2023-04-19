News you can trust since 1904
Welcome to Hucknall's answer to Dr Who's Tardis! It's a deceptively spacious five-bedroom bungalow on Papplewick Lane, Hucknall that is on the market for £450,000 with Mansfield estate agents Just Move.

Deceptive bungalow that is surely Hucknall's answer to Dr Who's Tardis

You need to step inside to believe this – a bungalow that is surely Hucknall’s answer to Dr Who’s Tardis.

By Richard Silverwood
Published 19th Apr 2023, 12:55 BST

From the outside, the property on prestigious Papplewick Lane looks modest in size, and is indeed dwarfed by houses either side of it.

But in fact, it is deceptively spacious and once through the front door, you will find no fewer than five bedrooms and two reception rooms, while at the back, there is a large garden with two outbuildings, which could be perfect for a home office or an annexe conversion.

In short, it is the ideal home for a growing family, with added advantages of being in a desirable location and possessing a sizeable driveway for off-street parking.

What’s more, there is no upward chain involved in the sale, with Mansfield estate agents Just Move attaching a price tag of £450,000.

Check out our photo gallery below to step inside this remarkable bungalow and visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

We begin our tour of the Papplewick Lane bungalow in the bright and spacious lounge. It has windows to each side, with double patio doors leading out to the back garden.

1. Bright lounge

We begin our tour of the Papplewick Lane bungalow in the bright and spacious lounge. It has windows to each side, with double patio doors leading out to the back garden.

The lounge is the ideal spot to relax in front of the big-screen TV after a hard day at work.

2. Relax in front of the TV

The lounge is the ideal spot to relax in front of the big-screen TV after a hard day at work.

A third and final shot of the lounge, which offers comfort and style.

3. Comfort and style

A third and final shot of the lounge, which offers comfort and style.

The second reception room at the £450,000 bungalow is this dining room, which has a window overlooking the front of the property.

4. Second reception room

The second reception room at the £450,000 bungalow is this dining room, which has a window overlooking the front of the property.

