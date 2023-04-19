Deceptive bungalow that is surely Hucknall's answer to Dr Who's Tardis

You need to step inside to believe this – a bungalow that is surely Hucknall’s answer to Dr Who’s Tardis.

From the outside, the property on prestigious Papplewick Lane looks modest in size, and is indeed dwarfed by houses either side of it.

But in fact, it is deceptively spacious and once through the front door, you will find no fewer than five bedrooms and two reception rooms, while at the back, there is a large garden with two outbuildings, which could be perfect for a home office or an annexe conversion.

In short, it is the ideal home for a growing family, with added advantages of being in a desirable location and possessing a sizeable driveway for off-street parking.

What’s more, there is no upward chain involved in the sale, with Mansfield estate agents Just Move attaching a price tag of £450,000.

Check out our photo gallery below to step inside this remarkable bungalow and visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . Bright lounge We begin our tour of the Papplewick Lane bungalow in the bright and spacious lounge. It has windows to each side, with double patio doors leading out to the back garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Relax in front of the TV The lounge is the ideal spot to relax in front of the big-screen TV after a hard day at work. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Comfort and style A third and final shot of the lounge, which offers comfort and style. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Second reception room The second reception room at the £450,000 bungalow is this dining room, which has a window overlooking the front of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

