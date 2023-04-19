Deceptive bungalow that is surely Hucknall's answer to Dr Who's Tardis
You need to step inside to believe this – a bungalow that is surely Hucknall’s answer to Dr Who’s Tardis.
From the outside, the property on prestigious Papplewick Lane looks modest in size, and is indeed dwarfed by houses either side of it.
But in fact, it is deceptively spacious and once through the front door, you will find no fewer than five bedrooms and two reception rooms, while at the back, there is a large garden with two outbuildings, which could be perfect for a home office or an annexe conversion.
In short, it is the ideal home for a growing family, with added advantages of being in a desirable location and possessing a sizeable driveway for off-street parking.
What’s more, there is no upward chain involved in the sale, with Mansfield estate agents Just Move attaching a price tag of £450,000.
