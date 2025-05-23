Developer encourages Brinsley residents to explore local walks this May

B&DWNM - 006 - A street scene at Old Mill Farm with homes overlooking open space

In line with National Walking Month, David Wilson Homes is encouraging residents in and around Brinsley to make the most of the scenic walking routes on their doorstep.

Several picturesque trails and green spaces are located close to the housebuilder’s Old Mill Farm development on Cordy Lane, offering a variety of options for walkers of all ages and abilities.

Brinsley boasts a strong network of footpaths, trails, and parks, with access to countryside routes and nature reserves just a short distance from the development.

Brinsley Nature Reserve offers peaceful trails through wildflower meadows, woodland, and alongside open water, making it a great spot for spotting local wildlife. Located less than a mile from Old Mill Farm, it’s ideal for families, casual walkers, and anyone looking to enjoy a gentle walk surrounded by nature.

Felley Priory Woods and Garden offers gentle woodland paths and landscaped gardens ideal for relaxed strolls. Located just over a mile from Old Mill Farm, it’s a great choice for casual walkers, garden lovers, and those looking for a peaceful escape in nature. With various routes through the surrounding countryside, keen hikers can also enjoy a more challenging walk.

Beauvale Priory is a historic site set in peaceful countryside, offering scenic walks with views of the medieval priory ruins – ideal for those interested in history, gentle strolls, or a quiet place to enjoy the landscape. It connects to Moorgreen Reservoir, where waterside paths, woodland, and open fields offer a calm setting – popular with birdwatchers, anglers, and walkers of all levels.

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “Brinsley is conveniently placed for anyone who enjoys the outdoors, with everything from peaceful reservoir walks to more adventurous woodland trails right on the doorstep.

“With National Walking Month inspiring people to get outside, it’s the ideal opportunity to discover the local countryside.”

National Walking Month is organised each May by the charity Living Streets, with the aim to highlight the physical and mental health benefits of walking – particularly in everyday life.

David Wilson Homes’ Old Mill Farm development currently offers a mix of three and four bedroom properties for home buyers.