Downsizers' alert! Check out this beautiful Hucknall bungalow that's ready for you to move in

With a guide price of between £375,000 and £400,000, the two-bedroom, detached property is located at The Common, which is to the west of town, in the Beauvale area and off Common Lane.

It is being proudly marketed by Hucknall High Street estate agents HoldenCopley, who say: “This exceptional property combines generously-sized living space, modern comfort and a tranquil setting.

“It is an ideal choice for those seeking a relaxing lifestyle, especially as it backs on to peaceful woodland, with open fields opposite. It is close to an array of local amenities, including shops, and excellent transport links and is within the catchment area of schools.”

Stepping inside, a porch leads to a bright hallway, a comfortable living room and a modern, fitted open-plan kitchen/lounge/diner. There is also a lovely conservatory, a handy utility room, two well-proportioned bedrooms, one of which has an en suite, and a stylish bathroom. Underfloor heating adds a touch of luxury to many rooms.

Outside, a block-paved driveway at the front offers ample off-street parking space and leads to an integral garage, while a private, south-facing garden at the rear features a patio area, a low-maintenance, artificial lawn and a shed.

To get a real feel for the bungalow, sift through our photo gallery below. Visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . Come on inside! This bright and attractive hallway welcomes you inside the £375,000 Hucknall bungalow. It has wood-effect flooring, underfloor heating, recessed spotlights and coving. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Comfortable living room The first room to take an admiring look at is the comfortable living room, which includes a feature fireplace with a decorative surround. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Space and light This second shot of the living room shows how spacious it is and how two uPVC double-glazed windows facing the front of the property guarantee lots of natural light. Coving, a ceiling rose and underfloor heating provide extra nice touches. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Impressive kitchen/lounge/diner Probably the most impressive aspect of the bungalow is this open-plan kitchen/lounge/diner, which has a distinctly contemporary feel to it, especially with its underfloor heating. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales