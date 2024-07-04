The words are those of High Street estate agents Burchell Edwards, who are full of praise for “a unique home that has been extensively refurbished to the highest quality throughout and must be seen to be believed”.

Our photo gallery below gives you the chance to take a look round the detached, three-bedroom property on Linby Walk that has just appeared on the market for £450,000.

Hidden away behind sliding electric gates, but close to the town centre and local schools, the property benefits from air-source underfloor heating throughout, and also a built-in, vinyl-compatible surround sound system.

These are just two of the contemporary features that make the house stand out from the crowd as a perfect spot to entertain family and friends. Others include that rooftop terrace, which is accessible from two of the three bedrooms, while the large garden includes decking area at the front and back, a patio space perfect for a hot tub, a water feature and a fire-pit seating area with benches.

Indoors, an open-plan, light and airy living space is clear from the moment you step into the entrance hallway and marvel at a lounge with aluminium sliding doors, a hand-crafted kitchen with integrated appliances, study and WC.

The study could be converted into a home office or even a fourth bedroom. Alongside a bathroom, the three main bedrooms are all upstairs, with the master boasting a potential dressing area and en suite, and number three offering far-reaching views over one of Hucknall’s prime countryside gems, The Ranges.

Once you have flicked through our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

