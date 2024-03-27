The striking appearance of this four-bedroom house on High Leys Road, Hucknall is complemented by its energy efficiency. It is on the market with estate agents Yopa (East Midlands) for £415,000.The striking appearance of this four-bedroom house on High Leys Road, Hucknall is complemented by its energy efficiency. It is on the market with estate agents Yopa (East Midlands) for £415,000.
Energy-efficient as well as stylish -- that's this family haven in Hucknall

If you like your properties energy-efficient as well as stylish, then this Hucknall haven could be the next home for you and your family.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 27th Mar 2024, 15:08 GMT
Updated 27th Mar 2024, 16:03 GMT

For its striking appearance and obvious kerb appeal are complemented by its environmentally-friendly pedigree as a house with an impressive EPC (Energy Performance Certificate) rating of B. The average rating across the UK is D.

Immaculately presented throughout, the four-bedroom property can be found on High Leys Road and is on the market for £415,000 with estate agents Yopa (East Midlands).

The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, lounge, with doors to the garden, dining kitchen, utility room, WC and two of the bedrooms, one of which has an en suite shower room. The other two good-sized bedrooms, including a second with an en suite shower room, are upstairs, where there is also a family bathroom.

Outside, a long, gated driveway and garage at the front offer lots of off-street parking space, including for a caravan or motorhome. At the back is a private, sunny garden, mainly laid to lawn but also featuring a shed and well-stocked tree, shrub and flower borders, plus an archway to a patio area, ideal for al fresco entertaining.

Check it all out for yourself via our photo gallery below, and visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

As we step inside the £415,000 Hucknall property, we are greeted by a light and airy entrance hall with a tiled floor and underfloor heating. It leads to all the ground-floor rooms.

As we step inside the £415,000 Hucknall property, we are greeted by a light and airy entrance hall with a tiled floor and underfloor heating. It leads to all the ground-floor rooms.

The first of the main rooms to look at is this lounge, which features bi-folding doors that give access to the rear garden

The first of the main rooms to look at is this lounge, which features bi-folding doors that give access to the rear garden

One of the reasons the High Leys Road house is so energy efficient is underfloor heating that can be found downstairs, including in the lounge, beneath a wood-effect LVT floor.

One of the reasons the High Leys Road house is so energy efficient is underfloor heating that can be found downstairs, including in the lounge, beneath a wood-effect LVT floor.

The property's modern dining kitchen boasts a range of cream gloss wall and base units, with matching drawers. Integrated appliances include a double oven, induction hob with extractor over, fridge freezer and dishwasher. There is more than enough space for a breakfast/dining table.

The property's modern dining kitchen boasts a range of cream gloss wall and base units, with matching drawers. Integrated appliances include a double oven, induction hob with extractor over, fridge freezer and dishwasher. There is more than enough space for a breakfast/dining table.

