For its striking appearance and obvious kerb appeal are complemented by its environmentally-friendly pedigree as a house with an impressive EPC (Energy Performance Certificate) rating of B. The average rating across the UK is D.

Immaculately presented throughout, the four-bedroom property can be found on High Leys Road and is on the market for £415,000 with estate agents Yopa (East Midlands).

The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, lounge, with doors to the garden, dining kitchen, utility room, WC and two of the bedrooms, one of which has an en suite shower room. The other two good-sized bedrooms, including a second with an en suite shower room, are upstairs, where there is also a family bathroom.

Outside, a long, gated driveway and garage at the front offer lots of off-street parking space, including for a caravan or motorhome. At the back is a private, sunny garden, mainly laid to lawn but also featuring a shed and well-stocked tree, shrub and flower borders, plus an archway to a patio area, ideal for al fresco entertaining.

Check it all out for yourself via our photo gallery below

