The four-bedroom property, situated at the end of Whyburn Lane, with views of open fields, is the third most expensive house in town at present, with Hucknall estate agents Bairstow Eves inviting offers of more than £650,000.

But considering its semi-rural location and environmentally-friendly profile, it is surely number one in the eyes of many property hunters. It boasts a modern air-source heating system which, in turn, is assisted by owned solar panels, creating a truly energy-efficient home.

What’s more, it has been extended and refurbished by the current owners to an amazingly high standard, and the quality finish throughout is well worth viewing via our photo gallery below.

Stepping inside, the entrance hall with oak staircase leads to superb living accommodation on the ground floor. A snug area is open-plan to a high-end, fitted kitchen diner, and has French doors to an extended living room with sky lantern and bi-fold doors to the garden. There is also a WC and utility room, plus one of the bedrooms, which would make a fine extra reception room, if required, especially as it boasts a modern log-burner.

Upstairs, you will find a four-piece, fitted family bathroom and three more double bedrooms, including a master that benefits from a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite shower room.

Outside, the front driveway provides off-street parking space, while an enclosed garden runs to the side and rear of the house, featuring an Indian sandstone paved patio, a spacious lawn and well-established borders.

Once you have flicked through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Cosy snug or study Let's start our tour of the £650,000-plus Hucknall home in the cosy snug or study. Doors lead through to the living room, and it is open-plan to the kitchen and dining area. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Bright living room Here is the bright, extended living room, with a sky lantern inviting extra natural light. Like the rest of the house, the space has been finished to an amazingly high standard. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Doors to the garden A close-up of one end of the living room, with doors that lead out to the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . High-end kitchen diner Next stop is the high-end, fitted kitchen diner, which oozes quality with its array of modern units and integrated appliances. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales