The stunning six-bedroom, three-sforey executive house, among private woodland on Mansfield Road, Papplewick, has hit the market for a whopping £1.5 million with Mansfield-based estate agents Newton Fallowell. And they cannot hide their enthusiasm for it.

A spokesperson says: “This majestic estate offers an unparalleled combination of elegance, comfort and natural beauty, making it the perfect retreat for those with a taste for the extraordinary.

"Outside, the possibilities for creating your paradise are endless – from the expansive patio to the woodland and meticulously landscaped gardens.

"Step inside and be captivated by the expansive living spaces, flooded with natural light from widows that frame breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape. This property is not just a home. It’s a lifestyle.”

Newton Fallowell feels the house would suit someone who is an avid equestrian or nature enthusiast – or simply someone seeking “the ultimate in privacy and luxury, opulence and tranquillity”.

Newton Fallowell feels the house would suit someone who is an avid equestrian or nature enthusiast – or simply someone seeking "the ultimate in privacy and luxury, opulence and tranquillity". One particular highlight is a superb balcony to one of the bedrooms.

Before we step inside the property itself, this aerial shot gives a bird's eye view of the sprawling nine-acre estate it sits on. Woodland and meticulously landscaped gardens create endless possibilities for outdoor pursuits.

The ground floor of the property comprises a kitchen, main reception room, dining room, study and conservatory. Let's begin our tour in the classy and contemporary kitchen.

A second look at the modern kitchen, with its breakfast island in the centre, surrounded by units and appliances.

Next stop is the vast main reception room, which leads into both the conservatory and the dining room.