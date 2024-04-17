Family lives disrupted and in conflict across Nottingham due to 1.3 month extension delays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The typical home extension project in Nottingham overruns by an average of 1.3 months, according to new research.

According to the findings, just one in five extension projects in the city runs to schedule.

The city in the UK with the longest average delays is Southampton, at 3.6 months, while the location with the shortest delays is Edinburgh, at one month.

A homeowner transforms their home with the new hup! system

Of the people in Nottingham who’ve had an extension in the last five years, more than a fifth said the delays ended up costing them more than they’d budgeted for, more than a quarter said their house wasn’t ready for a significant event – such as Christmas, big birthdays or bringing home a new baby – while 22% had to suddenly find temporary accommodation until the work was completed.

Half of of homeowners said the delays left them feeling stressed, a quarter were less productive at work and one in five lost sleep.

Delays also led to conflicts, with a fifth saying it caused arguments in their household, and 13% saying they fell out with their neighbours.

Many have been involved with disagreements with those undertaking the work, with a further 13% saying they fell out with their builders and tradespeople throughout the delays.

The research also found that more than a third of homeowners having an extension built faced additional complications, including having to accommodate unforeseen challenges such as extra groundwork (36%), having to use multiple different trade teams (40%), mess elsewhere in their property (33%), complications with their design (28%), and their home being exposed while work was carried out (16%).

Alex Hewitt, Marketing Director for new building system hup!, which undertook the research, said: “A home extension project can often be a major undertaking, and potential delays are one of the main worries people have before building work begins.

"While our findings show there are reasons to be concerned about traditional methods of building, hup! has been designed as a new and transformative option to eradicate those fears.

“For example, hup! is five times faster to build, meaning what would usually take weeks or months will take days or weeks. This is because it’s delivered as a kit of parts which are connected together rapidly on site, and it can be built in any conditions meaning it isn’t subject to lengthy weather delays.

“There are additional benefits to hup!, too. For example, for those wanting to transform an old conservatory, it can be built onto an existing base which saves a homeowner more time, money and hassle, and it is installed by a single team who manage the project from end to end, meaning there aren’t four or five different trades on site at any one time.