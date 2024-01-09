Final three-bedroom homes for sale at Bellway’s Sherwood Gate development in Linby

The final three-bedroom houses are now for sale at Bellway’s Sherwood Gate development in Linby.Bellway is building 255 new homes off Papplewick Lane, with over 95 per cent of the properties for sale now sold.

There are now just seven properties remaining unsold, two of which are in the later stages of construction and are due to be completed early next year.

These are the three-bedroom Somerby and Lichfield designs – the last three-bedroom houses to be built at the development – and the four-bedroom Gelsmoor, which are all now available to reserve.

Heidi Higgins, Bellway East Midlands Sales Manager, said: “With construction already well advanced, we’re anticipating that one of the two final Gelsmoor properties will be ready for its new owners to move into in the new year and the final Somerby and Lichfield properties will be ready for their new residents to move into next spring.

Bellway’s Sherwood Gate development in Linby, where the final three-bedroom homes are now for sale

“Both the Somerby and Lichfield offer carefully planned layouts, with spacious kitchen/dining rooms opening out to the garden and separate living rooms downstairs, and en suite main bedrooms upstairs, while the Lichfield also offers a handy utility room.

“The Gelsmoor, meanwhile, has a kitchen/breakfast room and a separate living/dining room, plus a utility room and study downstairs.

“We’re seeing a considerable amount of interest from people looking for a high-quality, energy efficient new home, who are impressed by the savings they can make by moving to a new-build property.

“Buyers here also love Sherwood Gate’s semi-rural setting within easy reach of Nottingham and Hucknall. It gives people the best of both worlds, which is something we find customers really value.”

The kitchen/dining/family room in the Bosworth showhome at Bellway’s Sherwood Gate development

Visitors to Sherwood Gate can look round two showhomes. The Lowesby is a four-bedroom property, and the Bosworth has five bedrooms.

The development features areas of public open space, a fully equipped children’s play area, and an ecology area to support wildlife.

Heidi said: “Our focus on valuable outdoor space is so important as these elements are part of what makes Sherwood Gate an exceptional place to live.”

Bellway started work on the development of three, four, and five-bedroom homes in 2017 and anticipates work will be completed next summer.

The three-bedroom Somerby is currently available to reserve from £249,950, while the semi-detached Lichfield is for sale from £279,950 and the detached Lichfield from £289,950. The four-bedroom Gelsmoor is on sale from £379,950.

For more information, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/east-midlands/sherwood-gate or contact the sales team on 0115 672 6788.