Via our photo gallery below, step inside this exceptional four-bedroom family home at Fox Hollow in Ravenshead. A first-class property of the highest calibre, it is set within a small, private and leafy gated development off Longdale Lane,
The Dell was individually designed and built to a striking design back in 2002 and extends to 3,259 square feet of luxurious living accommodation, arranged over two floors, with a substantial double garage too.
It has been occupied by the current owners since new and remains in immaculate condition throughout. It is now on the market, with no chain, for £1,195,000 with Mansfield-based estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners.
Beautifully appointed and decorated in Dutch pink by Farrow & Ball, the property features high-spec fixtures and fittings. These include ceiling surround-sound speakers to the lounge, kitchen and all four bedrooms, light fittings by Jim Lawrence, fitted contemporary window shutters and radiator covers throughout, top-quality double glazing and a burglar alarm system. The stunning bespoke fitted kitchen is by Osborne Of Ilkeston.
The layout on the ground floor comprises an entrance lobby that leads to a magnificent open-plan reception hall and sitting area. There is then a lounge, office, that kitchen with dining extension and walk-in pantry, a utility room, inner hallway, boot room and cloakroom/WC.
A galleried landing on the first floor leads to the spacious double bedrooms, including a master with walk-in wardrobe and modern en suite, as well as a luxurious family bathroom.
Outside, the highlight is obviously the heated swimming pool within a wonderful, landscaped rear garden that also contains stone paved seating areas, steps, a slate water feature and a boundary of high conifer hedging, offering privacy. At the front, remote-controlled, electric gates lead on to a block-paved driveway that provides off-street parking space, while a garden with plants and shrubs is low maintenance.
