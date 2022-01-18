An on-site sales centre is now open five days a week so visitors can book an appointment to find out more about the houses and the plans for the 217-home scheme, off Nottingham Road.

The development is phase two of Bellway’s wider 358-home project, following on from phase one, Abbey Fields, which provided 141 new homes.

Construction work began on site at Abbey Fields Grange in the summer.

The first homes at the new Abbey Fields Grange development in Hucknall are now up for sale

Early next year the showhome will be complete and ready for viewings so that homebuyers can get an insight into the layout and finish of typical properties at the development.

Bellway is delivering 177 homes for private sale at Abbey Fields Grange alongside 40 affordable properties available for local people through rent or shared ownership. The whole project is due to finish in 2025.

Kenny Lattimore, sales manager for Bellway East Midlands, said: “Work on the site is progressing very well.

“Following the success of phase one, we have now opened a sales office on site within phase two to help people find their ideal home here.

“By visiting the development, they can also appreciate its great location, close to local shops, schools and services and with good transport connections – including a tram stop within walking distance – to Nottingham city centre, just six miles away.”

As well as providing much-needed new homes, the development is bringing more than £1.9 million in financial contributions from Bellway as part of the planning agreement, which will give a big cash injection to local services.

Education will receive the lion’s share of the sum at £1.6 million.

Other services will also benefit, including healthcare, which will receive £117,000 and public open space, which will get £75,000.

Abbey Fields Grange will include a range of two, three, and four-bedroom homes, with a choice of three-bedroom semi-detached houses currently available to reserve, priced from £272,000.

Bellway will be opening the doors to three new showhomes – The Thespian, The Chandler and The Reedmaker – at the development at the end of the month for prospective buyers to view.