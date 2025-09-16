FIRST TIME BUYERS: 11 properties on the market in Mansfield for under £200,000

Priced from £89,950 to £190,000 here are some of the best properties currently on the market to suit first time buyers or investors looking to add to their portfolio.
1. 2 bed flat, Manor House, Mansfield Woodhouse, Mansfield - £125,000
Step onto the property ladder in style with this charming 2-bed apartment in The Manor House, Mansfield Woodhouse! Set in a stunning Grade II listed building, it offers spacious living, modern updates, with garden views. A perfect blend of character and comfort-ideal for first-time buyers. Photo: Zoopla
2. 2 bed terraced house, Westfield Lane, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire - £89,950
This Victorian mid-terraced house offers a two-bedroom layout ideal for a wide range of buyers. Sold with no upward chain, a fantastic buy-to-let or first time purchase. Photo: Zoopla
3. 3 bed terraced house, Carlingford Road, Hucknall - £160,000
Brought to the market with no upward chain is this traditional Victorian terraced property, set across three floors in the popular town of Hucknall. Photo: Zoopla
4. 3 bed semi-detached house, Dale Lane, Blidworth - £160,000
This three-bedroom semi-detached home in a sought-after village location would make the perfect first time purchase. The property also boasts a large front garden with potential for landscaping or off-road parking. Photo: Zoopla