FIRST TIME BUYERS: 11 properties on the market in Mansfield for under £200,000

By Kate Mason
Published 16th Sep 2025, 13:36 BST
If you’re looking to get a foot on the property ladder look no further – we’ve found some of the best properties for first time buyers in Mansfield.

Priced from £89,950 to £190,000 here are some of the best properties currently on the market to suit first time buyers or investors looking to add to their portfolio.

To find out more or book a viewing visit zoopla.co.uk for more information.

Step onto the property ladder in style with this charming 2-bed apartment in The Manor House, Mansfield Woodhouse! Set in a stunning Grade II listed building, it offers spacious living, modern updates, with garden views. A perfect blend of character and comfort-ideal for first-time buyers.

1. 2 bed flat, Manor House, Mansfield Woodhouse, Mansfield - £125,000

Step onto the property ladder in style with this charming 2-bed apartment in The Manor House, Mansfield Woodhouse! Set in a stunning Grade II listed building, it offers spacious living, modern updates, with garden views. A perfect blend of character and comfort-ideal for first-time buyers. Photo: Zoopla

This Victorian mid-terraced house offers a two-bedroom layout ideal for a wide range of buyers. Sold with no upward chain, a fantastic buy-to-let or first time purchase.

2. 2 bed terraced house, Westfield Lane, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire - £89,950

This Victorian mid-terraced house offers a two-bedroom layout ideal for a wide range of buyers. Sold with no upward chain, a fantastic buy-to-let or first time purchase. Photo: Zoopla

Brought to the market with no upward chain is this traditional Victorian terraced property, set across three floors in the popular town of Hucknall.

3. 3 bed terraced house, Carlingford Road, Hucknall - £160,000

Brought to the market with no upward chain is this traditional Victorian terraced property, set across three floors in the popular town of Hucknall. Photo: Zoopla

This three-bedroom semi-detached home in a sought-after village location would make the perfect first time purchase. The property also boasts a large front garden with potential for landscaping or off-road parking.

4. 3 bed semi-detached house, Dale Lane, Blidworth - £160,000

This three-bedroom semi-detached home in a sought-after village location would make the perfect first time purchase. The property also boasts a large front garden with potential for landscaping or off-road parking. Photo: Zoopla

