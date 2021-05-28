Former Nottinghamshire mill by the waterside can be yours for £850,000
Forming part of a complex of historic buildings The Paper Mill is a unique property in a tranquil location between the villages of Lowdham and Epperstone which is on the market with Savills.
The Grade II-listed building has been excellently renovated and offers six bedrooms, four bathrooms and delightful gardens that overlook the mill pond and the Dover Beck.
