What’s more, it has excellent transport links, sitting close to junction 27 of the M1 and Newstead train station, and it is within easy reach of the towns of Hucknall, Mansfield, Sutton and Kirkby. So it’s a mystery why it is often overlooked by house-hunters.
One of the most attractive Annesley properties on the Zoopla website at the moment is this four-bedroom gem, set in a peaceful cul-de-sac within the historic village on Warren Avenue.
Close to local schools, it is a large, adaptable, detached family home and currently has a guide price of £415,000 with the Nottingham-based estate agents, Pygott & Crone.
A spacious entrance hallway leads to a living room with French doors that open on to the garden, a kitchen and dining room, utility room, additional reception room or study and WC. All four bedrooms, including a master with en suite, and a family bathroom can be found upstairs.
Outside, the front driveway has off-street parking space for three vehicles and leads to a substantial, integral double garage, which can be accessed internally from the utility room. There’s also a lawn, flowerbeds and an electric vehicle (EV) charging point.
The back garden boasts a laid lawn, rockery, patio and excellent views over neighbouring fields and equestrian land.
