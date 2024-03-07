It’s a grade two listed building, close to the town centre, off Nottingham Road, and its timeless character is sure to appeal to discerning house-hunters.

The combination of distinguished architectural features and modern improvements, not to mention the huge plot on which it stands, make it the ideal, if quirky, family home.

A guide price of £365,000 has been attached to the detached, four-bedroom home by High Street estate agents Bairstow Eves, who cannot hide their enthusiasm for it.

A spokesperson says: “The property boasts a spacious layout spread over three floors, blending both comfort and style, while keeping its preserved charm. It makes the perfect forever home.”

But in brief, an entrance porch with quarry tiling leads to two good-sized reception rooms on the ground floor, a living room and a dining room. They are joined by a kitchen, a utility room and a bathroom suite.

On the first floor, you will find a generously-sized master bedroom and a second bedroom, both serviced by a shower room suite. And the second floor hosts two more bedrooms, plus a modern shower room.

Outside, there are gardens at both the front and back of the house, with off-street parking space and a large, enclosed lawn that has bags of potential.

1 . Living room with timeless character As soon as you step into the main reception room on the ground floor, this living room, you are struck by the timeless character features that exist throughout the £375,000 Hucknall property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Ceiling beams Exposed ceiling beams in the living room remind you of the property's links with Hucknall history. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Feature fireplace The feature fireplace, with log-burner, is a focal point of the living room, adding warmth. The space flows seamlessly into the dining room to the left. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales