This historic three-storey, four-bedroom house, off Nottingham Road in Hucknall, is a unique grade II listed building. It's for sale as an ideal family home for a guide price of £375,000 with High Street estate agents Bairstow Eves.This historic three-storey, four-bedroom house, off Nottingham Road in Hucknall, is a unique grade II listed building. It's for sale as an ideal family home for a guide price of £375,000 with High Street estate agents Bairstow Eves.
Grade II listed property is a piece of Hucknall history -- and it could be yours

How do you fancy owning a piece of Hucknall history and putting your personal stamp on it? If so, cast your eye over this unique period property.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 7th Mar 2024, 14:45 GMT

It’s a grade two listed building, close to the town centre, off Nottingham Road, and its timeless character is sure to appeal to discerning house-hunters.

The combination of distinguished architectural features and modern improvements, not to mention the huge plot on which it stands, make it the ideal, if quirky, family home.

A guide price of £365,000 has been attached to the detached, four-bedroom home by High Street estate agents Bairstow Eves, who cannot hide their enthusiasm for it.

A spokesperson says: “The property boasts a spacious layout spread over three floors, blending both comfort and style, while keeping its preserved charm. It makes the perfect forever home.”

To find out what all the fuss is about, check out our photo gallery below and visit the Zoopla website here for more information.

But in brief, an entrance porch with quarry tiling leads to two good-sized reception rooms on the ground floor, a living room and a dining room. They are joined by a kitchen, a utility room and a bathroom suite.

On the first floor, you will find a generously-sized master bedroom and a second bedroom, both serviced by a shower room suite. And the second floor hosts two more bedrooms, plus a modern shower room.

Outside, there are gardens at both the front and back of the house, with off-street parking space and a large, enclosed lawn that has bags of potential.

As soon as you step into the main reception room on the ground floor, this living room, you are struck by the timeless character features that exist throughout the £375,000 Hucknall property.

1. Living room with timeless character

As soon as you step into the main reception room on the ground floor, this living room, you are struck by the timeless character features that exist throughout the £375,000 Hucknall property.

Exposed ceiling beams in the living room remind you of the property's links with Hucknall history.

2. Ceiling beams

Exposed ceiling beams in the living room remind you of the property's links with Hucknall history.

The feature fireplace, with log-burner, is a focal point of the living room, adding warmth. The space flows seamlessly into the dining room to the left.

3. Feature fireplace

The feature fireplace, with log-burner, is a focal point of the living room, adding warmth. The space flows seamlessly into the dining room to the left.

The dining room possesses similar characteristics to the living room, with another feature fireplace and more ceiling beams. An arched window adds to its charm, while the room also includes some handy storage cupboards, as well as stairs leading to the first floor.

4. Dining room

The dining room possesses similar characteristics to the living room, with another feature fireplace and more ceiling beams. An arched window adds to its charm, while the room also includes some handy storage cupboards, as well as stairs leading to the first floor.

