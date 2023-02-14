Grand old Hucknall house within idyllic setting on market for £750,000
One of the most expensive properties on the Hucknall market at the moment is this grand, traditional house that stands in its own private grounds.
Priced at £750,000 with town-centre estate agents Need 2 View, the five-bedroom, detached residence can be found on one of the town’s most exclusive streets, Common Lane.
The current owners have lived here for 38 years and have expertly presided over a property that radiates charm and character within an idyllic setting.
On the ground floor, a stunning hallway leads to a large living room, dining room and kitchen. The first floor houses all five bedrooms, including one with an en suite bathroom, and a family bathroom.
A dual-access, wraparound driveway steers you to the house and offers oodles of off-street parking space. The house sits on a substantial amount of land that features trees, plants, bushes and a delightful pond. There are gardens on all sides, with areas laid to lawn, a raised, decked patio, two summer houses, a shed and a garage.
