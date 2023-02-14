Grand old Hucknall house within idyllic setting on market for £750,000

One of the most expensive properties on the Hucknall market at the moment is this grand, traditional house that stands in its own private grounds.

Priced at £750,000 with town-centre estate agents Need 2 View, the five-bedroom, detached residence can be found on one of the town’s most exclusive streets, Common Lane.

The current owners have lived here for 38 years and have expertly presided over a property that radiates charm and character within an idyllic setting.

On the ground floor, a stunning hallway leads to a large living room, dining room and kitchen. The first floor houses all five bedrooms, including one with an en suite bathroom, and a family bathroom.

A dual-access, wraparound driveway steers you to the house and offers oodles of off-street parking space. The house sits on a substantial amount of land that features trees, plants, bushes and a delightful pond. There are gardens on all sides, with areas laid to lawn, a raised, decked patio, two summer houses, a shed and a garage.

To get more of a feel for the property, flick through our photo gallery below. For more information, including a floor plan, please visit the Zoopla website here.

1 . Stunning hallway There's only one place to start our tour of the Common Lane house, and that's in this inviting entrance hallway, made stunning by its dark wood panelling. It gives access to all the ground-floor rooms, as well as the staircase to the first floor. Photo: Neil Lancashire Photo Sales

2 . Elegant dining room The first reception room we take a look at is the elegant dining room. It is a large space with bi-folding doors leading outside and a striking bay window to the front of the house. Photo: Neil Lancashire Photo Sales

3 . Bay beauty A second shot of the dining room, with its beautiful, big bay window facing the front of the house, its feature fireplace and its stylish ceiling coving. Photo: Neil Lancashire Photo Sales

4 . Spacious kitchen Next stop is the spacious kitchen, which is fitted with a range of wall and base units in a cream finish, with co-ordinating work surfaces.There is space and plumbing for a large cooker. Photo: Neil Lancashire Photo Sales