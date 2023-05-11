News you can trust since 1904
Grand old £450,000 house in Hucknall town centre is bursting with character

Bursting with character and bang in the middle of town centre is this grand, old Hucknall house, which has just come on to the market.

By Richard Silverwood
Published 11th May 2023, 16:21 BST

The four-bedroom, detached property on Station Road is for sale with estate agents HoldenCopley , who are inviting offers in excess of £450,000 for what is a slice of Hucknall’s history.

Not only is the house a handsome looker from the outside, it is also a charming credit to the current owners on the inside, retaining many original features, including stained glass windows, coving to the ceiling, window seats and picture rails.

Situated on a corner plot and in a prime location, only metres from High Street and the town’s train and tram station, the purchase could also be a superb investment opportunity. For there is a parcel of land to the rear which previously had planning permission for the building of two additional dwellings.

The spacious house is exceptionally well presented. The ground floor boasts an entrance hall, two reception rooms, WC and fitted kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area. Upstairs, you will find all four bedrooms, which are served by three bathroom suites.

Outside, there is a low-maintenance garden at the side of the property, as well as a private garden to the rear, with double-gated access to ample off-street parking space.

Please check out our photo gallery below and then visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

Once through the front door, with its stained glass inserts, you are greeted by this inviting entrance hall. It has a decorative ceiling arch, patterned, tiled floor, panelled walls, two column radiators and coving to the ceiling.

Once through the front door, with its stained glass inserts, you are greeted by this inviting entrance hall. It has a decorative ceiling arch, patterned, tiled floor, panelled walls, two column radiators and coving to the ceiling.

The living room encapsulates the charm on offer at the Station Road property. Facing the front, it boasts a stained glass, square bay window with fitted window seat, a feature fireplace with a decorative surround, a ceiling rose, a picture rail, a column radiator and coving to the ceiling.

The living room encapsulates the charm on offer at the Station Road property. Facing the front, it boasts a stained glass, square bay window with fitted window seat, a feature fireplace with a decorative surround, a ceiling rose, a picture rail, a column radiator and coving to the ceiling.

A second look at the living room within the £450,000-plus property. The perfect setting to relax in style.

A second look at the living room within the £450,000-plus property. The perfect setting to relax in style.

A second reception room at the house is this family room, which could be put to multiple uses. It has a square bay window with bespoke shutters and a window seat, a wooden floor, a ceiling rose, a picture rail and coving to the ceiling.

A second reception room at the house is this family room, which could be put to multiple uses. It has a square bay window with bespoke shutters and a window seat, a wooden floor, a ceiling rose, a picture rail and coving to the ceiling.

