Following the success of Sandlands Park III, Harron has purchased a further 10 acres of land where the construction of another 100 four and five-bedroom homes is set to begin.

Surrounded by open countryside Sandlands Park, on Watnall Road, is set in a fantastic location at the edge of Hucknall, where phase four sits just east of the current development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At Sandlands Park IV, residents are able to experience a combination of peaceful countryside living and city convenience. Newstead Abbey is only a short drive away, and there is easy access to Nottingham via the tram, as well as the nearby M1’s excellent commuter links.

A street scene at Sandlands Park IV. (Photo by: Harron Homes North Midlands)

Nick Hague, Harron Homes North Midlands land director, said: “It’s great to see this expansion taking place. Hucknall is a fantastic upcoming area that benefits from being close to Nottingham.

“This new phase will be a great addition to the growing community and we look forward to welcoming new residents.”

Natalie Griffiths, Harron Homes North Midlands sales and marketing director, said: “Given the popularity of the first three phases of the development so far, we are delighted to be bringing even more homes to Sandlands Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s a very exciting phase of the development, which will see a new marketing suite being launched. I encourage anyone interested in purchasing to register their interest on our website to be the first to receive updates on these homes and ensure they don’t miss out.”