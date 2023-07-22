News you can trust since 1904
Harron Homes’ Hucknall development Sandlands Park continues to grow

Harron Homes has recently received planning permission to commence phase four of its Sandlands Park development in Hucknall.
By Georgiana Dalliston
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 20:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 20:11 BST

Following the success of Sandlands Park III, Harron has purchased a further 10 acres of land where the construction of another 100 four and five-bedroom homes is set to begin.

Surrounded by open countryside Sandlands Park, on Watnall Road, is set in a fantastic location at the edge of Hucknall, where phase four sits just east of the current development.

At Sandlands Park IV, residents are able to experience a combination of peaceful countryside living and city convenience. Newstead Abbey is only a short drive away, and there is easy access to Nottingham via the tram, as well as the nearby M1’s excellent commuter links.

A street scene at Sandlands Park IV. (Photo by: Harron Homes North Midlands)A street scene at Sandlands Park IV. (Photo by: Harron Homes North Midlands)
A street scene at Sandlands Park IV. (Photo by: Harron Homes North Midlands)
Nick Hague, Harron Homes North Midlands land director, said: “It’s great to see this expansion taking place. Hucknall is a fantastic upcoming area that benefits from being close to Nottingham.

“This new phase will be a great addition to the growing community and we look forward to welcoming new residents.”

Natalie Griffiths, Harron Homes North Midlands sales and marketing director, said: “Given the popularity of the first three phases of the development so far, we are delighted to be bringing even more homes to Sandlands Park.

“It’s a very exciting phase of the development, which will see a new marketing suite being launched. I encourage anyone interested in purchasing to register their interest on our website to be the first to receive updates on these homes and ensure they don’t miss out.”

Homes on Sandlands IV are expected to be available to purchase from November, with the first showhome opening in January.

