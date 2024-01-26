Harron invites prospective purchasers to Hucknall showhome launch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two new show homes are opening to visitors at Harron Homes’ sought after Sandlands Park development in Hucknall, Nottinghamshire on Saturday 3rd February.

Prospective purchasers are invited to enjoy a coffee with the expert sales team and enjoy a tour of the Banbury and Moreton show homes.

The Banbury is a grand, thoughtfully designed five bedroom executive home with integral double garage and block paved driveway, offering everything you could wish for in a large family home. A beautiful open plan kitchen and dining area with feature French doors leading through to a delightful garden is a highlight of the ground floor. The five double sized bedrooms include two with en suites, while the main bedroom offers a touch of luxury to everyday life with a dressing area and en suite.

Sandlands Park Street Scene

Families will adore the Moreton, a spacious, four bedroom detached family home with integral garage and classic features. A thoughtful layout with a downstairs cloakroom and utility make this design perfect for busy family life. At the heart of the property is an impressive, high specification kitchen with dining area, a true hub of the home. This stunning open plan room features stylish French doors that open out onto the garden, creating an elegant space for entertaining in the warmer summer months.

The fourth phase of Sandlands Park will bring another 100 four and five bedroom homes just east of the existing development on the edge of Hucknall. The development is surrounded by open countryside, giving residents a combination of peaceful countryside living and city convenience. The beautiful Newstead Abbey and Wollaton Hall are only a short drive away, and there is easy access to Nottingham city centre via the tram, as well as the nearby M1’s excellent commuter links to Nottingham, Leicester and Sheffield.

Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “We are delighted to reveal the Banbury and Moreton show homes at Sandlands Park. What sets our homes apart is not just their aesthetic appeal, but also the thoughtful consideration given to the needs and desires of today's discerning homebuyers. As visitors explore these spaces, they will witness first-hand the fusion of style, functionality, and sustainability that defines our approach to creating dream homes."

The Sandlands show homes launch at 11am on Saturday 3rd February 2024.