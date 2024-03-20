So don’t miss your chance to have a look round, via our photo gallery below, this two-bedroom cottage, which is nestled on Main Street and strikes the perfect balance between traditional character and contemporary living.

It is on the market for £270,000 with Hucknall High Street estate agents HoldenCopley, who describe the property as “epitomising a harmonious blend of historical allure and modern comfort, making it a truly delightful residence”.

Meticulously finished to the highest of standards, the cottage boasts original features, such as exposed ceiling beams, solid oak doors and exposed brick, that contribute to its appeal.

The warm and welcoming interior is exceptionally well presented and adorned, with the ground floor containing two reception rooms, a fitted dining kitchen and a tasteful three-piece bathroom suite. The first floor reveals two double bedrooms, each equipped with built-in storage.

Outside, a generously sized back garden features a lush lawn, a pleasant patio and an enchanting summer house.

flagstone tiled flooring

2 . Traditional fireplace A focal point of the living room is the traditional fireplace, comprising a recessed chimney breast alcove with exposed brick and space for a log-burning stove. The room also includes feature panelled walls, fitted base cupboards in the alcoves and windows to the front and back of the cottage. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Fitted dining kitchen The fitted dining kitchen at the £270,000 cottage has a distinctively rustic feel to it. Appliances include an integrated oven with a gas hob and extractor fan, while there is space and plumbing for a washing machine and an under-counter fridge. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

self-adhesive blackboard wall