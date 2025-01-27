Homebuilder spotlights three-storey living at its Nottinghamshire developments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Nottingham-based developer is encouraging property seekers to consider the benefits of three-storey homes, past just comfort and convenience.

Offering a fresh perspective on contemporary living, Barratt and David Wilson Homes has a selection of three-storey properties available across its Nottinghamshire developments that include a host of advantages, such as:

1. Abundant space: Stretching across three storeys, these homes provide expansive living spaces, that are ideal for entertaining as well as relaxing.

2. Privacy and serenity: With distinct levels each floor can serve a different purpose, creating a natural separation between living, working and sleeping, that creates private sanctuaries for its residents.

3. Versatility Redefined: The multi-level layout offers flexibility to cater to diverse lifestyle needs and preferences and allows for home buyers to reconfigure their homes as their needs change over time by creating rooms specifically tailored to their preferences.

4. Scenic Splendour: Positioned at a higher elevation, residents can delight in the vistas of their environment.

The housebuilder has a wide range of three-storey properties available across its developments, many of which are available with exclusive savings and offers, such as the three-bedroom Haversham property at Barratt Homes’ The Hawthorns development in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Due to its spacious layout, the Haversham features three double bedrooms, with the main bedroom on a separated floor, benefitting from a private en suite. One Haversham property is ready to move into at the development, located off Beck Lane, and home buyers could receive a 5% deposit contribution from the housebuilder.

Positioned on Technology Drive in Beeston, Barratt Homes’ Beeston Quarter development has one final home available. The four bedroom Kingsville property features versatile living spaces, inviting residents to personalise their home. For example, the single bedroom could easily be adapted into an office for those who work from home.

At David Wilson Homes’ Elm Tree Park development in Rainworth, the three bedroom Cannington townhouse is available with exclusive upgrades, including flooring throughout, worth £7,800, an upgraded kitchen package, valued at £3,224, and a curtains, lighting and blinds package, worth £10,764.

Located on Ollerton Road, David Wilson Homes’ sought-after Thoresby Vale development in Edwinstowe offers a range of three and four bedroom properties, including the three bedroom, three-storey Greenwood style home.

When reserving this spacious property, buyers could receive an upgraded open-plan kitchen, worth up to £2,700, flooring throughout, valued at £7,980, and up to a 5% deposit boost.

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “We are inviting property seekers to visit our Nottinghamshire developments to find out more about the three-storey homes available across the county.

“Many of our developments feature three-storey show homes, designed to give property seekers a true idea of the flexible lifestyle on offer.”

For curious home buyers, there is a digital dollhouse of the Haversham and Kingsville properties which can be viewed online, where the home can be styled and the rooms given different purposes.

For more information about the homes available across the county, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8472 or David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8473.

Alternatively, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in Nottinghamshire or David Wilson Homes in Nottinghamshire.