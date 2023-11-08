Homebuilders honour Remembrance Day in Nottinghamshire

Leading developers Barratt and David Wilson Homes are remembering the country’s fallen heroes this Armistice Day with the latest installation at its developments in Nottinghamshire.

The housebuilders have attached large poppies to the lampposts at a number of developments across the county to mark the annual tribute to all those who lost their lives during the wars.

In 2023, the Royal British Legion is remembering and commemorating service, the act of defending and protecting the nation’s democratic freedoms and way of life.

Residents and visitors to the new communities are encouraged to walk past the poppies and think about all those who served in conflicts across the world ahead of Remembrance Day on Saturday 11th November.

A lamppost poppy for Remembrance Day at a Barratt and David Wilson Homes development

Gary Chambers, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “We have decorated many of our developments with poppies as a tribute to all those who lost their lives in conflict.

“During this time of remembrance, we hope the poppies on site will prompt residents of Nottinghamshire to take a moment of quiet reflection.”

The Royal British Legion is the country’s largest Armed Forces charity, and the annual Poppy Appeal is a symbol of remembrance and hope for a peaceful future.

For the 2023 Poppy Appeal, the Royal British Legion has launched a new plastic-free poppy that is made entirely from paper.