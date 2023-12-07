Admit it. One glance at this Hucknall house, bursting with character, and you’re dying to find out what it looks like inside.

Well, you can – thanks to our photo gallery below. And you won’t be disappointed by a property that, according to Hucknall High Street estate agents HoldenCopley, is “a harmonious blend of modern elegance and timeless charm”.

The agents have the four-bedroom, detached home at the popular location of Sandy Lane on the market for a guide price of between £425,000 and £450,000. And they describe how it “effortlessly marries contemporary living with the character of the past”.

From the moment you step inside, you are touched by the property’s rich history, courtesy of an entrance hall that is adorned with original Minton tiled flooring. To your left, the dining room opens seamlessly into a modern kitchen before you come across a living room that exudes warmth and comfort. The ground floor is completed by a separate office, perfect for remote working, a delightful porch, a pantry and and a convenient WC.

Upstairs, you will discover all four generously-sized bedrooms, including a master that has access to a lavish en suite. A three-piece family bathroom provides a tranquil oasis.

The property’s splendour is topped off by its private, enclosed garden, with lawn, patio area, a corner arbour, a range of plants and shrubs, raised planters and panelled fencing. As well as a garage, there is a brick-built outhouse and a shed.

Once you have checked out our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Living room warmth On a cold and wet December day, it makes sense to begin our tour of the £425,000 property by heading for the warmth and comfort of the large living room, which is distinguished by a feature fireplace with decorative surround. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Bright and light With three windows to the side and back of the house, the living room is bright and light. Other features include stained glass inserts, a carpeted floor, picture rail, wall-mounted light fixtures and coving to the ceiling. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Dining room The dining room opens seamlessly into the kitchen, creating an inviting space for family gatherings and entertaining friends. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Welcoming space With windows to the front and side, the dining room is another bright and welcoming space, complete with feature fireplace, picture rail, coving to the ceiling and recessed spotlights. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales