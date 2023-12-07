Hucknall house that is 'harmonious blend of modern elegance and timeless charm'
Well, you can – thanks to our photo gallery below. And you won’t be disappointed by a property that, according to Hucknall High Street estate agents HoldenCopley, is “a harmonious blend of modern elegance and timeless charm”.
The agents have the four-bedroom, detached home at the popular location of Sandy Lane on the market for a guide price of between £425,000 and £450,000. And they describe how it “effortlessly marries contemporary living with the character of the past”.
From the moment you step inside, you are touched by the property’s rich history, courtesy of an entrance hall that is adorned with original Minton tiled flooring. To your left, the dining room opens seamlessly into a modern kitchen before you come across a living room that exudes warmth and comfort. The ground floor is completed by a separate office, perfect for remote working, a delightful porch, a pantry and and a convenient WC.
Upstairs, you will discover all four generously-sized bedrooms, including a master that has access to a lavish en suite. A three-piece family bathroom provides a tranquil oasis.
The property’s splendour is topped off by its private, enclosed garden, with lawn, patio area, a corner arbour, a range of plants and shrubs, raised planters and panelled fencing. As well as a garage, there is a brick-built outhouse and a shed.
Once you have checked out our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.