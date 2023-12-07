News you can trust since 1904
This historic four-bedroom house on Sandy Lane, Hucknall, which is bursting with character, is up for sale with a guide price of between £425,000 and £450,000 attached to it by estate agents HoldenCopley.This historic four-bedroom house on Sandy Lane, Hucknall, which is bursting with character, is up for sale with a guide price of between £425,000 and £450,000 attached to it by estate agents HoldenCopley.
Hucknall house that is 'harmonious blend of modern elegance and timeless charm'

Admit it. One glance at this Hucknall house, bursting with character, and you’re dying to find out what it looks like inside.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 7th Dec 2023, 15:44 GMT

Well, you can – thanks to our photo gallery below. And you won’t be disappointed by a property that, according to Hucknall High Street estate agents HoldenCopley, is “a harmonious blend of modern elegance and timeless charm”.

The agents have the four-bedroom, detached home at the popular location of Sandy Lane on the market for a guide price of between £425,000 and £450,000. And they describe how it “effortlessly marries contemporary living with the character of the past”.

From the moment you step inside, you are touched by the property’s rich history, courtesy of an entrance hall that is adorned with original Minton tiled flooring. To your left, the dining room opens seamlessly into a modern kitchen before you come across a living room that exudes warmth and comfort. The ground floor is completed by a separate office, perfect for remote working, a delightful porch, a pantry and and a convenient WC.

Upstairs, you will discover all four generously-sized bedrooms, including a master that has access to a lavish en suite. A three-piece family bathroom provides a tranquil oasis.

The property’s splendour is topped off by its private, enclosed garden, with lawn, patio area, a corner arbour, a range of plants and shrubs, raised planters and panelled fencing. As well as a garage, there is a brick-built outhouse and a shed.

Once you have checked out our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

On a cold and wet December day, it makes sense to begin our tour of the £425,000 property by heading for the warmth and comfort of the large living room, which is distinguished by a feature fireplace with decorative surround.

1. Living room warmth

On a cold and wet December day, it makes sense to begin our tour of the £425,000 property by heading for the warmth and comfort of the large living room, which is distinguished by a feature fireplace with decorative surround. Photo: Zoopla

With three windows to the side and back of the house, the living room is bright and light. Other features include stained glass inserts, a carpeted floor, picture rail, wall-mounted light fixtures and coving to the ceiling.

2. Bright and light

With three windows to the side and back of the house, the living room is bright and light. Other features include stained glass inserts, a carpeted floor, picture rail, wall-mounted light fixtures and coving to the ceiling. Photo: Zoopla

The dining room opens seamlessly into the kitchen, creating an inviting space for family gatherings and entertaining friends.

3. Dining room

The dining room opens seamlessly into the kitchen, creating an inviting space for family gatherings and entertaining friends. Photo: Zoopla

With windows to the front and side, the dining room is another bright and welcoming space, complete with feature fireplace, picture rail, coving to the ceiling and recessed spotlights.

4. Welcoming space

With windows to the front and side, the dining room is another bright and welcoming space, complete with feature fireplace, picture rail, coving to the ceiling and recessed spotlights. Photo: Zoopla

