Hucknall: Style and space collide in this contemporary new five-bed detached home

Having a superb range of stunning four and five-bedroom executive homes ranging between £395 000 and £645 000, these homes in the new Sandlands Park development will not disappoint.

Viewing is a must to really get a feel of both the fantastic location of the site and also the spacious, well laid out interiors all finished to a beautiful standard.

This beautiful five-bedroom property is on the market for £517,000 and boasts an open plan kitchen/diner and family room with feature bay windows.

The property also benefits from a separate WC and utility room as well as two ensuites and a master bedroom with dressing room.

Stylishly decorated throughout the property is perfect for a growing family.

Conveniently located in Hucknall, Sandlands Park offers easy access to major transportation routes.

Situated just a short drive from the M1 junctions 26 and 27, this is ideal for commuters with easy reach to Derby, Leicester, Mansfield and Sheffield.

The development also enjoys the advantage of regular buses between Eastwood and Hucknall town centre, Park & Ride tram stops and the train station serving Nottingham city centre and beyond. Sandlands Park stands out as a prime choice for those seeking easy access to both work and city amenities.

Family life is well catered for with excellent schooling options, our on-site park, and playgrounds, plus all the attractions of Nottingham city centre just a tram ride away.

Bordering a thriving country park with miles of walking and cycling trails nearby, Sandlands Park has the best of both worlds, for everyone.

The Sandlands Park development is now in its fourth phase, showcasing our new range of energy efficient high specification detached four- and five-bedroom homes.

With air source heat pumps and induction hobs as standard, Sandlands Park is a popular development with so much to offer.

1 . Kerb appeal One of the new 5 bed detached houses for sale in Sandlands Park, Hucknall Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Style The property is stylishly decorated throughout Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Open plan The property features an open plan kitchen/diner Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Let there be light The property benefits from light and airy spaces Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales