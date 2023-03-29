News you can trust since 1904
This immaculately presented family home on Griffon Drive, Hucknall, built as recently as 2021, is on the market with Mapperley estate agents David James, who are inviting offers in the region of £370,000.
Immaculate Hucknall home next to Merlin Park could be a bargain at £370,000

As good as new is this smart and immaculately presented family home on the outskirts of Hucknall.

By Richard Silverwood
Published 29th Mar 2023, 11:16 BST

Constructed only two years ago and, therefore, benefitting from a new-build warranty, the four-bedroom property is on Griffon Drive, near the Merlin Park development to the west of the town.

Offers in the region of £370,000 are being invited by Mapperley-based estate agents David James for the house – and you might think that’s a bargain when you’ve flicked through our photo gallery below.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, with access to an internal garage, a good-sized lounge, utility room, cloakroom/WC and a stunning open-plan dining kitchen with French doors to the garden.

Upstairs, the four bedrooms are complemented by a modern family bathroom with a separate shower cubicle and dressing area with fitted wardrobes. The main bedroom also has an en suite shower room.

Outside, there is a driveway at the front of the house that offers off-street parking space, plus a garage with an electric roller shutter door. At the back, a landscaped garden, featuring a lawn and patio, is the perfect space for play, relaxation or entertaining friends.

After browsing through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

First stop on our tour of the Griffon Drive property is this good-sized lounge. Relax while you watch your favourite reality show.

1. Good-sized lounge

First stop on our tour of the Griffon Drive property is this good-sized lounge. Relax while you watch your favourite reality show. Photo: Zoopla

A feature box-window is one of the distinctive assets of the lounge at the £370,000 house. It overlooks the front.

2. Feature box-window

A feature box-window is one of the distinctive assets of the lounge at the £370,000 house. It overlooks the front. Photo: Zoopla

The open-plan dining kitchen is a stunning space, complete with an integrated, electric double oven and gas hob with extractor over.

3. Open-plan dining kitchen

The open-plan dining kitchen is a stunning space, complete with an integrated, electric double oven and gas hob with extractor over. Photo: Zoopla

A second shot of the kitchen, which shows its range of modern units and its stylish lighting and flooring.

4. Modern units

A second shot of the kitchen, which shows its range of modern units and its stylish lighting and flooring. Photo: Zoopla

