Immaculate Hucknall home next to Merlin Park could be a bargain at £370,000

As good as new is this smart and immaculately presented family home on the outskirts of Hucknall.

Constructed only two years ago and, therefore, benefitting from a new-build warranty, the four-bedroom property is on Griffon Drive, near the Merlin Park development to the west of the town.

Offers in the region of £370,000 are being invited by Mapperley-based estate agents David James for the house – and you might think that’s a bargain when you’ve flicked through our photo gallery below.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, with access to an internal garage, a good-sized lounge, utility room, cloakroom/WC and a stunning open-plan dining kitchen with French doors to the garden.

Upstairs, the four bedrooms are complemented by a modern family bathroom with a separate shower cubicle and dressing area with fitted wardrobes. The main bedroom also has an en suite shower room.

Outside, there is a driveway at the front of the house that offers off-street parking space, plus a garage with an electric roller shutter door. At the back, a landscaped garden, featuring a lawn and patio, is the perfect space for play, relaxation or entertaining friends.

After browsing through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . Good-sized lounge First stop on our tour of the Griffon Drive property is this good-sized lounge. Relax while you watch your favourite reality show. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Feature box-window A feature box-window is one of the distinctive assets of the lounge at the £370,000 house. It overlooks the front. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Open-plan dining kitchen The open-plan dining kitchen is a stunning space, complete with an integrated, electric double oven and gas hob with extractor over. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Modern units A second shot of the kitchen, which shows its range of modern units and its stylish lighting and flooring. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales