New to the market is this impressive stylish four-bedroom house on Hazel Way, Linby, which has a guide price of £575,000 with West Bridgford-based estate agents, L&A Living.

Impressive £575,000 gem would be the icing on the cake of living in lovely Linby

Living in Linby is an attractive proposition full stop. But if it came with a home as impressive as this four-bedroom gem, it would be the equivalent to winning the Lottery!
By Richard Silverwood
Published 9th Nov 2023, 10:22 GMT

The property, tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac on Hazel Way within the select, picturesque village, is new to the market and sure to attract lots of excited interest.

A guide price of £575,000 has been attached to the house by West Bridgford-based estate agents, L&A Living, whose spokesperson says: “This family home exudes contemporary charm. It has been tastefully decorated to provide a stylish and inviting living experience.”

As you can see from our main photo, the property has considerable presence, which is replicated as soon as you step inside into a spacious hallway. The house has been thoughtfully designed, with a modern flair, incorporating sleek finishes and an open-plan layout that allows seamless movement between rooms.

That hallway leads to a living room, adjoining dining area, stunning garden room and a chef’s dream of a kitchen. Upstairs, you will find four generously-sized bedrooms, including one with an en suite, and a well-appointed family bathroom. Both the garden room and main bedroom have underfloor heating, while the whole house is covered by a fully-serviced alarm system.

Outside, the garden has been professionally landscaped, with limestone patio areas and feature lighting, and it is suitable for a variety of leisure activities. There is also a double garage, complete with storage space.

Enjoy your own personal tour by checking out our photo gallery below. For more information, including floor pans, visit the Zoopla website here.

Before we step inside the Linby property, this overhead shot underlines the beautiful, tree-lined rural setting in which it sits.The house is tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac.

1. Rural beauty

Before we step inside the Linby property, this overhead shot underlines the beautiful, tree-lined rural setting in which it sits.The house is tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac. Photo: Zoopla

Our tour of the £575,000 property begins in the warm and inviting living room, where the contemporary design is typical of the flair to be found throughout the house.

2. Warm and inviting living room

Our tour of the £575,000 property begins in the warm and inviting living room, where the contemporary design is typical of the flair to be found throughout the house. Photo: Zoopla

The living room is full of brightness, thanks to large windows that flood the space with natural light, and colour. Note also the wooden window-shutters, which are a striking feature throughout the house.

3. Brightness and colour

The living room is full of brightness, thanks to large windows that flood the space with natural light, and colour. Note also the wooden window-shutters, which are a striking feature throughout the house. Photo: Zoopla

Doors from the living room open into this dining room, which is the ideal setting for family meals or dinner parties with friends.

4. Dining area

Doors from the living room open into this dining room, which is the ideal setting for family meals or dinner parties with friends. Photo: Zoopla

