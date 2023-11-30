Incredible, unique eco-home in Newstead Abbey Park on market for £1.15 million

Stand by to look inside one of the most incredible, unique houses to join the property market in the Hucknall area throughout 2023.

Welcome to Elysium, a storybook-style, award-winning eco-home, with five bedrooms, an annexe and ultra-low running costs, at Newstead Abbey Park that is for sale with a guide price of £1,150,000.

It has been the residence of just three families in the last century. It was completely rebuilt in 2005, gaining critical acclaim for its high specification and eco features. It even won the East Midlands Build Quality Award.

Elysium’s setting is idyllic – down a lane past the historic, architectural gem that is Newstead Abbey, past a lake and waterfalls, and then along a private road where the property nestles behind electric gates inside a full acre of mature gardens.

The house is provided with a constant temperature and hot water all year round, thanks to an air-source heat pump, while solar panels help to generate an income of £2,000 per annum that contributes to the vast majority of the property’s running costs.

Inside, there is underfloor heating throughout, while features such as traditional, large green oak beams, slate floors, oak floors and latched doors fill the property with character.

Our photo gallery below takes you through the house. The ground floor comprises a hallway, living room or lounge, dining room, breakfast kitchen, boot room or laundry room, WC and office, which could be turned into a bedroom. Upstairs, you will find the other four bedrooms, one of which has an en suite wet room, along with a family bathroom and utility room.

The exterior of the property matches the interior for its wow factor. Outbuildings include a beautiful, oak-framed barn that has been converted into a spacious annexe, with open-plan living space, kitchen, dining area, lounge and bedroom. It also benefits from a heat pump that can provide warm or cool air, plus underfloor heating. The annexe has obvious potential for Airbnb stays.

Also outside is a double garage with electric doors and a spacious motor court offering off-street parking space for several vehicles.

Marvel at a stunning range of gardens, including a mature arboretum hiding a plethora of seating areas and bedding nooks, and a planted rose garden. At the back of the property is a hidden garden with quaint patios, potted plants and trees.

With the village of Ravenshead nearby, and links to Hucknall, Mansfield, Nottingham and the M1 within easy reach, there is nothing to dislike about Elysium!

The property is being marketed by Saint Property Services, of Nottingham, and estate agents Aubrey & Finn, of St Albans. For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

