Interior designer reveals inspiration behind Nottinghamshire show homes

Located in the heart of Nottinghamshire’s countryside, Old Mill Farm hosts a collection of one to five bedroom homes, a selection of which have various offers available for prospective buyers.

The Brinsley development is welcoming property seekers to tour its fully furnished show homes, the four bedroom Holden and five bedroom Henley style homes, and envision what the interior of their new home could look like.

Andy Richardson, Managing Director at Edward Thomas Interiors, shared the details and inspiration behind the bespoke design of the show homes at Old Mill Farm.

Typical Street Scene at Old Mill Farm development in Nottingham

He said: “Nottinghamshire has a beautiful countryside, best known for Sherwood Forest, and we wanted to incorporate the sense of adventure this conjures.

“Both the Holden and Henley feature a gender-neutral child’s bedroom with outdoorsy and forest themes. The Holden’s depicts the animals you’d expect to find in the woods such as stags and bears, while the Henley has a bed with a bespoke tent-shaped headboard.”

The countryside inspiration was carried into many aspects of the show homes, Andy continued: “The Holden has more earthy, textural materials such as wood, leather and rattan and, to complement the Holden’s natural base palette, we’ve added tans, taupe, chocolate and navy alongside black accents.”

Despite both show homes building on the same inspirations, they are deliberately different.

Holden style home kitchen at Old Mill Farm development

Andy said: “The Henley is bolder, more extravagant and is designed for a family that likes to entertain.

“Our material and fabric choices deliberately exude luxury so house hunters will find velvet, glass, gloss cabinetry and gold frame accessories.”

“One of the children’s bedrooms has a bee theme with vibrant and unexpected colours. While this will delight younger house hunters, I like it because it was installed to pay homage to the fact that David Wilson Homes has included bee bricks and safe places for bees to nest at Old Mill Farm.”

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “All of our properties are carefully crafted using the highest quality materials to meet the modern demands of our customers.

Henley style home bedroom at Old Mill Farm development

“The Henley and Holden show homes are no exception to this and we take pride in the attention to details put into both of these homes.”

The development is ideally positioned close to everyday amenities including a range of supermarkets and local restaurants. Surrounded by countless scenic walks and multiple nature reserves, the development is ideal for active families.

The Old Mill Farm community can enjoy the benefits of easy connections to the thriving city life in Nottingham and Derby due to convenient links to the M1.