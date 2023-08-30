The lack of movement maintains the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 4.5 per cent over the last year.

The average Ashfield house price in June was £189,471, Land Registry figures show – largely unchanged from May.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the East Midlands, where prices increased 1.3 per cent, and Ashfield was lower than the 0.7 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

Across the East Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000. (Photo by: PA/Radar)

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Ashfield rose by £8,200 – putting the area 12th among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Rutland, where property prices increased on average by 11 per cent, to £407,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in South Holland lost 2.2 per cent of their value, giving an average price of £232,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Ashfield spent an average of £168,000 on their property – £7,000 more than a year ago, and £43,300 more than in June 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £208,500 on average in June – 24.1 per cent more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Ashfield in June – they increased 0.3 per cent, to £141,966 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 3.9 per cent.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 0.2 per cent monthly; up 5 per cent annually; £271,061 average;

Semi-detached: up 0 per cent monthly; up 4.5 per cent annually; £175,019 average;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flats: up 0.3 per cent monthly; up 3.8 per cent annually; £96,366 average.

How do property prices in Ashfield compare?

Buyers paid 23.8 per cent less than the average price in the East Midlands (£249,000) in June for a property in Ashfield. Across the East Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

The most expensive properties in the East Midlands were in Rutland – £407,000 on average, and 2.1 times the price as in Ashfield. Rutland properties cost 2.3 times the price as homes in Bolsover, £177,000 average, at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, with an average price of £1.3 million.

Factfile

Average property price in June:

Ashfield: £189,471;

East Midlands: £248,678;

UK: £287,546.

Annual growth to June:

Ashfield: 4.5 per cent;

East Midlands: +2.4 per cent;

UK: +1.7 per cent.

Highest and lowest annual growth in the East Midlands:

Rutland: 11 per cent;