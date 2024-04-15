Latest stage of major Hucknall housing development will soon welcome first residents

The first residents will soon be moving into new houses on the fourth phase of Harron Homes’ Sandlands Park development in Hucknall.
By John Smith
Published 15th Apr 2024, 14:35 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 15:40 BST
Harron first started building homes at the site in 2015.

Now, in 2024, the fourth phase of Sandlands Park is underway, and the development’s first residents are due to move in this spring.

Natalie Griffiths, sales and marketing director for Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “At Harron Homes, we are proud to affirm our commitment to handpicking the perfect locations for our developments.

Work is underway on the latest phase of the Sandlands development in Hucknall. Photo: GoogleWork is underway on the latest phase of the Sandlands development in Hucknall. Photo: Google
Work is underway on the latest phase of the Sandlands development in Hucknall. Photo: Google
"Our approach to building homes is one that prioritises the preservation of an area’s local character while celebrating both its history and its heritage.

"Part of this is ensuring that we contribute towards regeneration projects in the local area, while supporting the communities who live there in a variety of ways.”

The Sandlands Park showhomes can be found on Lovesey Avenue, for more details visit harronhomes.com/find-a-home/nottinghamshire/sandlands-park-4-2

