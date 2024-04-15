Latest stage of major Hucknall housing development will soon welcome first residents
and live on Freeview channel 276
Harron first started building homes at the site in 2015.
Now, in 2024, the fourth phase of Sandlands Park is underway, and the development’s first residents are due to move in this spring.
Natalie Griffiths, sales and marketing director for Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “At Harron Homes, we are proud to affirm our commitment to handpicking the perfect locations for our developments.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Our approach to building homes is one that prioritises the preservation of an area’s local character while celebrating both its history and its heritage.
"Part of this is ensuring that we contribute towards regeneration projects in the local area, while supporting the communities who live there in a variety of ways.”
The Sandlands Park showhomes can be found on Lovesey Avenue, for more details visit harronhomes.com/find-a-home/nottinghamshire/sandlands-park-4-2