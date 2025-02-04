LOOK: 11 of the most prestigious and historical properties for sale across Nottinghamshire

Our line-up features a breathtaking Elizabethan country house, a modern architectural gem featuring indoor pool and gym and a landmark regency residence sitting in 15.13 acres of manicured grounds.
For more information about individual properties please visit Zoopla.
1. Stunning
Check out these stunning stately properties for sale across Nottinghamshire Photo: Zoopla
2. 10 bed, Manor Lodge, Worksop, £2,650,000
This wonderful Grade I period property offers over 9,300 sq ft of versatile accommodation nestling in about 10.11 acres of grounds. This Elizabethan country house, designed by the renowned architect Robert Smythson, is believed to have once been the hunting lodge to Worksop Manor. Photo: Zoopla
3. Upton Hall, Main Street, Upton, Newark, Nottinghamshire - £2,300,000
Upton Hall is the substantial Grade II listed country house headquarters of the British Horological Society with 72 rooms and set within substantial grounds with two adjoining paddocks. Photo: Zoopla
4. 6 bed detached house, Lindrick Common, Worksop - £3,750,000
An exceptional country residence occupying a discrete but commanding elevated position overlooking Lindrick Golf Course comprising formal terracing, lawns, woodland, a secret garden, ornamental ponds and an attractive Japanese-inspired area. The house provides more than 10,000 square feet of beautifully presented and classically proportioned accommodation including a pool. Photo: Zoopla