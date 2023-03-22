Fancy taking a look inside this eyecatching £1.25 million home, complete with annexe and gym, in one of the prettiest villages in the county?

Well, you can, thanks to our photo gallery below, which reveals all about the five-bedroom, detached property on Main Street, Linby, just down the road from Mansfield and next door to Hucknall.

On the market with Nottingham-based estate agents FHP Living, the house was built in the 19th century and sits on a plot spanning 0.7 acres of land.

An FHP spokesman says: “The house is full of character and period features, and has been maintained and improved to a high standard.”

Not only is there almost 3,700 sq feet of living accommodation in the main house, there is also more than 1,800 sq feet in the two-floor annexe, which can be used as an office or as extra living accommodation with a kitchen, lounge and two bedrooms.

On the ground floor of the main house, you will find a sitting room, snug, inner hallway, living room, kitchen, dining room, utility room, WC and a room that has been converted into a gym.

The first floor boasts five double bedrooms, one of which has an en suite while another has a large dressing room. Off the landing are a large bathroom and also a shower room.

Outside, you approach the house via a gated drive that has ample space for off-street parking. Another gate gives access to a rear courtyard and the annexe.

The gardens are plentiful, as you would expect for a plot this size. They have been well looked after and offer far-reaching views of the countryside.

After flicking through our photo gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website at www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/61632399 for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . Impressive living room Let's begin our tour of the Linby house in this impressive living room, which is 22 feet in length. It benefits from oak flooring, a large fireplace with a log burner and a window to the front of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Super snug The cosy snug is a super, little space. Look at its exposed beams, as well as its fireplace and oak flooring. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Exposed beams More exposed beams in the sitting room, which has a stone floor and a gas fire. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Elegant dining room The elegant dining room, just off the hallway, is big enough for most dining tables. A lovely, bright space to entertain family and friends. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales