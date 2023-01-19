Mansfield house prices increased more than East Midlands average in November

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 17.7 per cent over the last year – the highest in the East Midlands.

The average Mansfield house price in November was £190,061, Land Registry figures show – a 0.3 per cent increase on October.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the East Midlands, where prices increased 0.2 per cent, and Mansfield was above the 0.3 per cent drop for the UK as a whole.

The average UK house price edged down to £295,000 in November 2022, from the previous month's record high of £296,000.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Mansfield rose by £29,000 – putting the area top among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

At the other end of the scale, properties in Rutland gained 6.9 per cent in value, giving an average price of £373,000.

Property prices increased by 10.3 per cent in the year to November, slowing from 12.4 per cent in October.

Nathan Emerson, chief executive officer of Propertymark, which represents estate agents, said: “In November, our agents reported a market that was on the cusp of seeing purchasing power handed back to buyers which was a trend we hadn’t seen in months.”

And Roger Evans, director of home finance distribution at Gatehouse Bank, said: “The property market is slowly becoming more favourable for buyers in some areas as rates stabilise a little following the turbulence of 2022.”

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Mansfield spent an average of £168,000 on their property – £25,000 more than a year ago, and £54,000 more than in November 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £209,000 on average in November – 24.5 per cent more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Mansfield in November – they increased 0.4 per cent, to £138,949 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 18.2 per cent.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 0.3 per cent monthly; up 17.7 per cent annually; £273,630 average;

Semi-detached: up 0.3 per cent monthly; up 17.8 per cent annually; £177,918 average;

Flats: down 0 per cent monthly; up 14.4 per cent annually; £98,910 average.

How do property prices in Ashfield compare?

Buyers paid 25 per cent less than the average price in the East Midlands of £253,000 in November for a property in Mansfield. Across the East Midlands, property prices are low compared with those across the UK, where the average cost £295,000.

The most expensive properties in the East Midlands were in Harborough – £384,000 on average, and twice as much as more than in Mansfield. Harborough properties cost 2.1 times as much as homes in Bolsover, £179,000 average, at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in November:

Mansfield: £190,061;

East Midlands: £253,498;

UK: £294,910.

Annual growth to November:

Mansfield: 17.7 per cent;

East Midlands: 12.2 per cent;

