Marvel at grand £850,000 Victorian property with links to Lord Byron
The Old Vicarage, just over the Derbyshire border on Derby Road in Annesley, is believed to date back to the mid-19th Century when it was built by the famous Chaworth-Musters family, who have strong links to the poet Lord Byron and his ancestral home, Newstead Abbey, just down the road.
It has been a striking feature of the former pit village ever since, operating as a vicarage for a time before becoming a private residence in 1980.
A guide price of £850,000 has been attached by estate agent Richard Watkinson and Partners, which enthuses over the detached, four-bedroom property, especially as it sits within a wonderful private and secluded setting, set back behind electric gates.
Taking into account substantial outbuildings and a detached garage, the south-facing plot stretches to 4,018 sq feet.
The house is built from red-brick elevations with a superb gabled design, and it boasts classic character features associated with a building from the Victorian era, such as high ceilings, sash windows, two period marble fireplaces, a log burner and beamed ceilings.
The ground floor comprises an entrance vestibule, entrance hall with double doors leading out to the back garden, cloakroom/WC, cellar, snug, dining room, large living room, study, kitchen with pantry, utility room and a studio or home office.
On the first floor, a galleried landing leads to a large master bedroom with en suite, three further double bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Outside, a tree-lined driveway leads to an off-street parking area before a second set of wrought-iron gates opens on to a long, sweeping second driveway.
The private gardens, with a woodland backdrop, are in excellent condition, featuring extensive lawns, mature plants, shrubs and trees. There is a large terraced patio garden, a lovely courtyard walled garden with pond and stone patio, a greenhouse and also a ‘secret garden’ with lawn, paths, plants and shrubs.
For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/65501746