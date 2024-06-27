Marvel at a meticulously restored, grade II listed cottage, which exudes charm and character and seamlessly blends historic elegance with modern comforts in an idyllic setting.

Located on Main Street, overlooking the village green, the four-bedroom, three-storey cottage was built more than 200 years ago and is now on the market for £550,000 with Hucknall High Street estate agents, HoldenCopley.

HoldenCopley says its “true beauty can only be appreciated through an internal inspection”, so why not join us on a brief tour via our photo gallery below?

You will find that the cottage has been sympathetically modernised, retaining a range of original features, including solid oak beams, flagstone flooring, cast-iron radiators and exposed brick, but also introducing contemporary assets, such as underfloor heating.

The result is a tastefully appointed home with generously proportioned rooms. The ground floor comprises a welcoming sitting room, living room, dining room, modern, fitted breakfast kitchen and WC, while the first floor hosts a luxurious five-piece bathroom and two double bedrooms, one of which has an en suite. The other two double bedrooms sit on the second floor.

Outside, a private and enclosed rear garden is a typically tranquil countryside retreat, featuring a flagstone patio, fish pond, log store, lush lawn and a variety of established trees, plants and shrubs. The front is adorned with more plants and shrubs and joins a private road for residents.

Welcoming sitting room Straight through the front door and into this welcoming sitting room, where we start our tour of the £550,000 Linby cottage. The room typifies the character and charm of the property, with features such as flagstone flooring, an exposed brick wall and a window with a solid-oak frame and shutters.

Beams and feature fireplace Other assets to be found in the sitting room are exposed oak beams to the ceiling and a feature fireplace with exposed-brick chimney breast alcove. The room benefits from underfloor heating.

Living room with log-burner Across from the sitting room is this lovely living room, where the focal point is a recessed chimney-breast alcove, featuring a log-burner stove and an exposed brick surround. It also boasts a solid oak floor, a cast-iron column radiator and exposed oak beams to the ceiling.

Bright and spacious Although the cottage is more than 200 years old, its sympathetic restoration has created a bright and spacious ground floor. Here you can see how the living room gives open access to the dining room.