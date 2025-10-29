MILLION POUND MANSIONS: Nottinghamshire properties on the market for over £1M

4 . 8 bed detached house, Main Street, Papplewick, Nottingham - £3,000,000

Grade I listed Georgian house complete with 4 Cottages, tennis court and paddocks set in about 10.47 acres. Papplewick Hall is built over four storeys of mellow Mansfield stone under a hipped slate roof. The handsome symmetrical facades with Georgian sash windows are reminiscent of the Adam Style. Internally the Hall combines exceptionally ornate, light and spacious reception rooms with comfortable bedrooms on the first and second floors. Photo: Zoopla