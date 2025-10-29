How have property prices changed in the UK

MILLION POUND MANSIONS: Nottinghamshire properties on the market for over £1M

By Kate Mason
Published 29th Oct 2025, 09:00 GMT
Nottinghamshire is home to a stunning array of million pound plus properties set within acres of meticulously maintained grounds.

We’ve selected ten of the best dream homes in and around Mansfield, Ashfield, Hucknall and Worksop that could be yours if you have a cool million pounds plus to spend.

From James Bond themed mansions to Georgian gems – which one is your favourite?

Nestled in the peaceful and sought-after area of Blidworth, this unique four-bedroom detached residence with stables and paddock is a rare opportunity to own a truly special family home set within approximately three acres of private grounds. Blidworth is a charming Nottinghamshire village surrounded by rolling countryside, offering a tranquil rural lifestyle while remaining well-connected to nearby towns.

Substantial five bedroom detached property situated on approx. 6 acres of perfectly maintained gardens neighbouring Newstead Abbey Grounds. Also benefiting from four outbuildings (currently used as garages) that could be used for business purposes or equestrian use (subject to planning).

Grade I listed Georgian house complete with 4 Cottages, tennis court and paddocks set in about 10.47 acres. Papplewick Hall is built over four storeys of mellow Mansfield stone under a hipped slate roof. The handsome symmetrical facades with Georgian sash windows are reminiscent of the Adam Style. Internally the Hall combines exceptionally ornate, light and spacious reception rooms with comfortable bedrooms on the first and second floors.

