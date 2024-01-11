News you can trust since 1904
This four-bedroom end-terrace house on Linnet Way, Hucknall, which has been impeccably renovated, is on the market for £290,000 with estate agents HoldenCopley.This four-bedroom end-terrace house on Linnet Way, Hucknall, which has been impeccably renovated, is on the market for £290,000 with estate agents HoldenCopley.
Modern end-terrace in Hucknall is far removed from 'Coronation Street' stereotype

Talk of end-terrace houses often conjures up stereotypical visions of dated, cramped accommodation akin to TV soap ‘Coronation Street’. But not with this contemporary and stylish example in Hucknall.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 11th Jan 2024, 15:58 GMT

The four-bedroom, three-storey home on Linnet Way, close to Garden Road and Sandy Lane, has been impeccably renovated. And according to Hucknall estate agents HoldenCopley, who are inviting offers of more than £290,000, it is “a true embodiment of modern living”.

Assets include air conditioning throughout, a sleek wet room with underfloor heating, a new boiler, a garage and a private enclosed garden

A spokesperson for HoldenCopley beams: “This property epitomises sophistication and functionality, offering a harmonious blend of style and comfort”.

As our photo gallery below reveals, you get the picture as soon as you step inside via the entrance hallway because it leads to a stunning, seamlessly integrated open-plan space that houses a modern, fitted kitchen and a spacious living room with French doors leading to the garden.

The ground floor is completed by a utility room and a WC before you climb to the first floor, where two generously sized bedrooms await, as well as that wet room. Two additional bedrooms can be found on the second floor, including the master, which boasts an indulgent en suite with more underfloor heating and even an Asian-style squatting toilet.

As well as the garden, a driveway that leads to a well-equipped garage offers ample off-street parking space.

Once you have browsed our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

There's only one place to start our tour of the £290,000-plus Linnet Way property -- and that's in the superb open-plan space on the ground floor that seamlessly integrates the kitchen and living room.

1. Open-plan kitchen and living room

There's only one place to start our tour of the £290,000-plus Linnet Way property -- and that's in the superb open-plan space on the ground floor that seamlessly integrates the kitchen and living room.

The contemporary kitchen area has a range of fitted base and wall units with worktops, and a stainless steel sink with a swan-neck mixer tap. There is space and plumbing too for a washing machine.

2. Contemporary fitted kitchen

The contemporary kitchen area has a range of fitted base and wall units with worktops, and a stainless steel sink with a swan-neck mixer tap. There is space and plumbing too for a washing machine.

The kitchen features an integrated oven and gas hob, and also boasts space for an American-style fridge freezer. Laminate flooring and recessed spotlights add to the appearance of the room.

3. Integrated oven

The kitchen features an integrated oven and gas hob, and also boasts space for an American-style fridge freezer. Laminate flooring and recessed spotlights add to the appearance of the room.

This photo shows how the open-plan kitchen stretches into the comfortable living room area, which has a carpeted floor, an air conditioning unit and recessed spotlights.

4. Comfortable living room area

This photo shows how the open-plan kitchen stretches into the comfortable living room area, which has a carpeted floor, an air conditioning unit and recessed spotlights.

