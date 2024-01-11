Talk of end-terrace houses often conjures up stereotypical visions of dated, cramped accommodation akin to TV soap ‘Coronation Street’. But not with this contemporary and stylish example in Hucknall.

The four-bedroom, three-storey home on Linnet Way, close to Garden Road and Sandy Lane, has been impeccably renovated. And according to Hucknall estate agents HoldenCopley, who are inviting offers of more than £290,000, it is “a true embodiment of modern living”.

Assets include air conditioning throughout, a sleek wet room with underfloor heating, a new boiler, a garage and a private enclosed garden

A spokesperson for HoldenCopley beams: “This property epitomises sophistication and functionality, offering a harmonious blend of style and comfort”.

As our photo gallery below reveals, you get the picture as soon as you step inside via the entrance hallway because it leads to a stunning, seamlessly integrated open-plan space that houses a modern, fitted kitchen and a spacious living room with French doors leading to the garden.

The ground floor is completed by a utility room and a WC before you climb to the first floor, where two generously sized bedrooms await, as well as that wet room. Two additional bedrooms can be found on the second floor, including the master, which boasts an indulgent en suite with more underfloor heating and even an Asian-style squatting toilet.

As well as the garden, a driveway that leads to a well-equipped garage offers ample off-street parking space.

Once you have browsed our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

