Built only in recent years, the four-bedroom property is one of the new houses that has sprung up off Nottingham Road. And it is sure to delight the younger members of the family, as well as mum and dad, because it even features a two-storey children’s playhouse in the garden.

The house sits on Crown Street, nestled on a peaceful, enclosed road containing only three other properties, and it is for sale with a guide price of £350,000 with Hucknall High Street estate agents HoldenCopley.

An inviting entrance hall welcomes you inside and leads to a comfortable living room, an expansive family room that runs the length of the house, a large and stylish kitchen with dining area, a practical utility room and a downstairs WC. On the first floor, you will discover four generously-sized bedrooms and two well-equipped bathroom suites.

Outside, a driveway at the front provides off-street parking space and leads to a garage. At the back, there is a beautifully maintained and good-sized garden, with lawn, patio area for summer barbecues, plants and shrubs, and that playhouse.

As an added bonus, Crown Street is within easy reach of the town centre and very close to nursery, infant and junior schools, as well as excellent transport links. Within walking distance is the scenic Bestwood Country Park.

