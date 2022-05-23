More than 75 per cent of homes at new Linby development have now been sold

Bellway East Midlands is building 237 properties at Sherwood Gate on Papplewick Lane.

An additional 18 homes will also be built following a separate planning application, bringing the total number of homes to 255.

Bellway launched the development in November 2017.

More then three-quarters of homes on the new Sherwood Gate development in Linby have now been sold

Since then, 206 homes have been sold and 172 residents have already moved in.

The first reservation on the site was in January 2018 and the development is due to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Heidi Higgins, sales manager for Bellway East Midlands, said: “Linby is a highly sought-after location.

"Our customers have welcomed the opportunity to live in a village while benefiting from the proximity of Hucknall and Nottingham and their road and rail connections.

“The development itself has really taken shape.

“Most of the homes have been reserved off-plan as buyers look to secure the home they want in a competitive market.

“There’s a good mix of homes so we have something to offer most home-hunters.

"We have sold to first-time buyers, people looking for more space, downsizers and people relocating from as far away as Hong Kong.

“There are people who have moved from the London area who have been impressed with the value for money at this development, and with its commuter links.

“We look forward to welcoming more new residents to their homes as the development moves into its final stages.”