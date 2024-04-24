New homes unveiled at Edwalton Shared Ownership development this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event at the Edwalton Fields development in the heart of the town will offer those looking to get onto the property ladder to explore the three- and four-bedroom homes, expertly crafted by five-star housebuilder Vistry.

Between 11am and 2pm, guests will be able to tour the homes, tuck into free coffee and cakes, and seek advice from the expert Platform sales team who will be on hand to help with any queries about the available homes, Shared Ownership, the local area and many more topics.

Shared Ownership allows homeseekers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

a typical interior in a Platform Home Ownership home.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Platform has seen an increase in popularity in the Shared Ownership scheme. In fact, the start of 2024 has seen a 152% sale increase when comparing to last year, owing to the increase in popularity of the scheme in a time of economic uncertainty.

Edwalton Fields is uniquely positioned, giving new residents the intriguing blend of a bustling town and the tranquil settings of the Nottinghamshire countryside.

Just five miles from Nottingham, with West Bridgford, Beeston and Clifton also nearby, Edwalton is surrounded sought-after amenities, with larger settlements not too far afield for commuters.

The development is also near to a number of good quality schools for all ages, with the East Midlands road and rail networks meaning the Yorkshire, East Anglia and the south east are all easily accessible.

Syeda Bhurji, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming guests from Edwalton and beyond to browse the comprehensive offering of Shared Ownership homes we on offer at Edwalton Fields.

“It’s always great to open our homes up to the public, especially so when we see visitors walk away knowing they’ve just set foot in their dream home.

“With the popularity of Shared Ownership and the shift towards more rural living since the pandemic, we don’t expect these homes to be on the market for too long, so I urge anybody interested to come along and speak to our friendly sales team.”

Prices start from £129,000 for a shared ownership home.* For further details on Edwalton Fields, please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/edwalton-fields/, or call the team on 0333 200 7304.