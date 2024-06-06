Interesting not only because it retains its character, admirable appearance and many original features, including multiple exposed beams and traditional fireplaces. But also because it has not been left behind when it comes to modern living and contemporary amenities, which include a dramatic spiral staircase.

Located on West Street, the house comes with an annexe, meaning it offers five bedrooms in total. The annexe is currently being occupied as a separate home, but Hucknall High Street estate agents Burchell Edwards are marketing the whole property as one and are inviting offers of more than £450,000. What’s more, it is chain-free.

The ground floor of the main house features an entrance hall that leads to a lounge, snug, spacious kitchen diner and a downstairs family bathroom within a part of the building that has newly-fitted, double-glazed windows.

Up that spiral staircase to the first floor, where you will find a landing, with walk-in wardrobe, that leads to three good-sized double bedrooms, including a master that boasts an en suite shower room.

The annexe has its own front entrance and consists of an open-plan lounge and bespoke kitchen on the ground floor, plus two bedrooms and a shower room on the first floor.

The exterior is a delight too, with a double-gated courtyard garden, a gravelled area that provides off-street parking space, and also a seating area, an outside tap, mature bushes and shrubs.

After reading all that, you are surely tempted to check out our photo gallery below. For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

1 . Lounge with original fireplace Let's begin our tour of the £450,000-plus Hucknall property in the lounge, which is distinguished by exposed beams to the ceiling and an open, original feature fireplace with mantelpiece. There is a bay window facing the front of the house and a second window at the back overlooking the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Cosy snug A second reception room on the ground floor is this cosy snug, featuring more exposed beams to the ceiling and another feature fireplace -- this time an inglenook-style with a white electric fire. A large, double-glazed bay window overlooks the front of the house. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Modern kitchen diner The beams continue into the kitchen diner which, otherwise, is a thoroughly modern setting, equipped with a range of wall and base units, work surfaces and an inset one-a-half-bowl sink unit. Integrated appliances include a gas hob, electric oven and fridge freezer, while there is plumbing for a washing machine and tumble dryer. The kitchen also houses a wall-mounted boiler, fitted only last year. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales