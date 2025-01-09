Omaze winner selling his £2.5m home so he can buy his dream house in Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Omaze winner is selling his £2.5m home - so he can spend time with his new grandchild in Australia.

Chris Milnes, 60, scooped the 5,000 sqft new-build property last June after entering the Omaze Million Pound House Draw without telling his wife and kids.

He and his wife Jules, 56, of Pudsey, have now listed the luxury home near Poole, in Dorset, so he can become a multi-millionaire and give his children "the start in life I never had".

The family spent time at the three-tiered home over Christmas but have now listed it for sale with a price of £2.3m. Chris said since his win he had found out he would become a grandfather - so is planning on using some of the proceeds to spend time Down Under with his grandchild arrives.

He said: "Winning a multi-million-pound house still feels like a dream, it takes a while for something of that magnitude to sink in.

"Since winning, we've really enjoyed spending time as a family at the house particularly at Christmas, Dorset is such a lovely part of country and the house is a dream home on every level.

"The money we also got as part of my big win means if we wanted to, we could stay here for years and never have to worry about any costs - but we love where we live now, so have decided to sell up and bank the cash.

"Selling means we can find our forever home where we currently live, and still have enough money left to retire on as well as give our kids the boost they all deserve, so the entire family has gained from this not just me.

"Since the win I've learned that I will become a grandad next year, but my son lives in Australia, so this also means we have the time and money to go spend time with our first grandchild which is absolutely wonderful.

"Entering Omaze is the best decision we ever made - if it can happen to me, it really can happen to anyone!"

The home features a magnificent open-plan living room and an impressive feature fireplace wall. The kitchen is equipped with a large central island, banquette seating and a breakfast table facing out over the garden - which opens onto a hardwood deck.

The main bedroom suite has a central headboard and a fully fitted dressing room along with a spa-like bathroom with a freestanding bath. There are three further bedroom suites, each with built-in furniture and colour-themed shower rooms, as well as a cinema room.

The rainforest-inspired garden also has a hot tub and outdoor shower.

Speaking at the time of his win in June last year, Chris, who grew up in a council house, said he had previously talked to his wife Jules about downsizing, but following their massive windfall had put their financial worries behind them.

He added: "We've worked hard all our lives - and we've had to manage some challenging times over the years - but the future has never looked brighter after this win. This house is absolutely gorgeous - it's like something out of Grand Designs - I keep expecting Kevin McCloud to pop his head around the corner and say hello."

The thrilled father-of-three, has two children from a previous marriage, a son Ollie, 29, who lives in Australia and a daughter Lucy, 28, - as well as Esmé, 23, who he shares with Jules.

He said he would help their kids get on the property ladder before the couple bought a new home together in Yorkshire.

He added: "Winning this house has changed all our family's lives forever. Not only will we be able to afford to buy a dream new house for us - but we can also get all our children on the property ladder now.

"It means so much to be able to give them the start we never had. I'm a proud Yorkshireman and love where we live, so we'll be buying somewhere nearby, it's so exciting.

"My son lives in Australia and we've only seen him once in the past six years - now we can go and see him whenever we want and fly them all over in style too - it's just bonkers!"

