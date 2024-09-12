Project to refurbish houses in Broxtowe conservation area coming along nicely

A project to refurbish houses in a Broxtowe conservation area is coming along nicely. In one of the first projects of its kind in the UK, retrofit specialists Westdale North Ltd are working on a number of homes in a conservation area at Broxtowe in Nottinghamshire – and the improvements are already noticeable.

The work continues apace – and the aesthetic look of the properties certainly catches the eye.

Westdale North director Joe Rogers says: "Having been at the forefront of EWI, and having helped pioneer the industry, we were only too happy to assist Broxtowe with this particular project and are pleased with the progress so far.

Westdale North's work on Broxtowe houses is both energy efficient and aesthetically pleasing.

"Our unique products, such as the Structherm Roofline System and the award-winning ArtBrickTM finish have enabled us to value-engineer Broxtowe’s prestigious project whilst simultaneously enhancing thermal performance and satisfying conservation requirements. We’re proud to be involved in such works, are happy with how things are going so far, and can’t wait to see the end results!”

At the outset the council planners had been looking at internal wall insulation for the houses within the conservation belt, and hadn’t really considered going down the External Wall Insulation (EWI) route.

However, they were so impressed with the quality of EWI sample work provided, as well as the technical know-how from Westdale's wide-ranging team of representatives, that they bought into the future vision, which is now taking shape.

Westdale is the leading approved ArtBrick applicator in the UK, with a wealth of experience in replicating brick and stone effect finishes on properties. These skilled applications have enabled some properties to receive External Wall Insulation and the thermal benefits that affords, only because we have been able to apply a finish that has retained the aesthetics and heritage of the surrounding area, and therefore have been able to get planning consent for the works to go ahead.