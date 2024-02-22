The answer is a definitive yes if this distinctive, modern house, on Country Crescent in the village, is anything to go by.

With three bedrooms and a private, enclosed garden that includes a feature pond, the detached property has lots going for it, not least its location. close to schools, good transport links and the tranquil sanctuary of Bestwood Country Park.

Hucknall estate agents HoldenCopley have attached a guide price of £285,000 to the house and describe it as “meticulously presented throughout, offering the epitome of contemporary living”. We’re sure you’ll agree after viewing our photo gallery below.

The tone is set by a tasteful entrance hall that leads to a spacious living room on the right and the heart of the home, a fitted kitchen/diner to the left.

Ascending to the first floor, you will discover a three-piece bathroom suite and three generously-sized bedrooms, including a master that enjoys the added convenience of an en suite,

Outside, the front offers a driveway for hassle-free, off-street parking, while the back unfolds into a lovely, relaxing garden, complete with patio, lawn, plants, shrubs and that pond.

Once you have checked out our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Welcome inside! The tastefully designed and welcoming entrance hall sets the tone for the rest of the £285,000 Bestwood Village property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Spacious living room with feature fireplace The first stop on our tour of the house is this spacious living room, with its wall-mounted feature fireplace and wooden mantelpiece, and uPVC double French doors leading out to the rear garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Amtico flooring The living room from a different angle. Other assets include Amtico flooring, a TV point, an in-built storage cupboard and three double-glazed windows to the front and side. The room is a cosy focal point for gatherings. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Modern kitchen diner The modern, fitted kitchen diner is considered to be the heart of the home. It comes complete with a range of base and wall units, with worktops and a stainless steel sink-and-a-half with mixer tap. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales