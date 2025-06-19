£1.7m: Once-in-a-lifetime Papplewick home near Newstead Abbey grounds up for sale

Historic Newstead Abbey could be home to a new family as a stunning Papplewick property adjacent to the grounds has been exclusively brought to market by leading Nottinghamshire estate agent, Gascoines.

The five-bedroom home in Newstead Abbey Park comes complete with approximately six acres of sprawling land and offers the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of previous historic residents, including romantic poet Lord Byron, who is buried at Hucknall Parish Church.

Ideal for a family, or multi-generational living, the detached home, which is on Blidworth Waye, has four bathrooms, five reception rooms and a further four outbuildings.

Equally impressive is the exterior potential, with equestrian and business uses possible across the outbuildings, depending on planning.

Abbey View comes with approximately six acres of land

The garage offers further scope for an annex conversion, making it adaptable to individual buyer requirements.

Luke Saywell, partner at Gascoines, said: “The Newstead Abbey area is known for its outstanding beauty and rich history, with the chance to live within it being extremely rare.

"Not only are the surroundings a selling point for potential buyers, but the house is also impressive in its own right.

"With ample space for a growing family, and lots of potential to utilise the existing outside space for business ventures or hobbies, it could offer a complete change of lifestyle for buyers.

Abbey View front exterior

“The house has been well maintained and has plenty of scope to add your own stamp too, which is always nice for buyers to be able to make it their own.

"The landscaped grounds are immaculate, perfect for hosting in summer with a pergola and patio area immediately to the rear of the home.”

Marketed with an asking price of £1,725,000, this is a unique opportunity to live in one of the most exclusive addresses in the region and opens the doors for buyers to truly transform their lifestyle.