Quirky-looking this two-bedroom detached property might be, but ultra-modern and immaculately presented it is too, offering a peaceful lifestyle with a touch of small-scale luxury.

The bungalow can be found at Meadow Croft Gardens, which nestles close to the junction of Hucknall bypass and Watnall Road, and it is on the market for £310,000 with respected Arnold-based estate agents Robert Ellis.

A spokesperson for Robert Ellis is full of praise for the property and insists that its appeal need not be restricted to those of a certain age.

They say: “This exceptional property offers a harmonious blend of contemporary living and comfortable accommodation. It is an ideal choice for a variety of buyers, including young professionals and small families, as well as those looking to downsize, without compromising on quality and style.”

Our photo gallery below takes you on a brief tour of the bungalow. A welcoming and spacious entrance hallway leads to the heart of the home, which is an open-plan kitchen and dining area. Adjoining this is a generously-sized lounge that features large bi-fold doors leading to the garden.

Two well-proportioned bedrooms include a master with built-in wardrobes and a high-quality en suite shower room. There is also a stylish family bathroom.

The property continues to impress outside, where a landscaped, low-maintenance rear garden is private and enclosed. It includes paved patio areas, a sun canopy and an artificial lawn, with mature shrubs and fencing adding to the tranquillity. At the front, a driveway provides off-street parking space.

Lovely lounge Let's start our tour of the £310,000 Hucknall bungalow in the lovely lounge, which includes large bi-folding doors that allow for an abundance of natural light and lead out to the garden. That provides a wonderful extension to the living area during the summer.

Thoughtfully designed The lounge has been thoughtfully designed to offer both comfort and style.

Contemporary decor One last look at the lounge, which features contemporary decor and ample space for a variety of furniture configurations.

Open-plan kitchen and dining area Next stop is the open-plan kitchen and dining area. The modern kitchen boasts a range of sleek fitted units with complementary work surfaces and integrated appliances, including an oven, hob, fridge freezer and dishwasher.