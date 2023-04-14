News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
13 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
15 hours ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
16 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
16 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
17 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
These are the Ashfield neighbourhoods with the priciest housesThese are the Ashfield neighbourhoods with the priciest houses
These are the Ashfield neighbourhoods with the priciest houses

Revealed: The Ashfield neighbourhoods with the most expensive homes

People wanting to really splash out on an expensive house in Ashfield can find out which neighbourhoods to target, thanks to new figures.

By John Smith
Published 14th Apr 2023, 06:30 BST

House prices vary dramatically across different parts of Ashfield, the figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.

The figures are based on new ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.

Unsurprisingly, the top 20 most expensive neighbourhoods in England and Wales can all be found in London, with homes in Knightsbridge, Belgravia and Hyde Park coming out on top, selling for an average of £3.4 million.The ONS splits England and Wales into 7,202 small areas, of which 66 have average house prices of at least £1 million.

And nationally, property prices are continuing to rise as figures for September 2022 show the average property price in England was £307,710 – more than £25,000 more expensive than a year before.

But how do property prices compare across Ashfield?

Here, we reveal the eight most expensive Ashfield neighbourhoods to buy a property.

Hucknall Westville has the most expensive average house prices in Ashfield at £222,998

1. Hucknall Westville

Hucknall Westville has the most expensive average house prices in Ashfield at £222,998 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Average house prices in Hucknall North & East were £222,000

2. Hucknall North & East

Average house prices in Hucknall North & East were £222,000 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
In West Hucknall, average house prices are £215,000

3. West Hucknall

In West Hucknall, average house prices are £215,000 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
In Kirkby Larwood & Kingsway, average house prices were £195,000

4. Kirkby Larwood & Kingsway

In Kirkby Larwood & Kingsway, average house prices were £195,000 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Office for National StatisticsAshfieldPeopleHOUSE pricesEnglandWalesLondonHyde Park