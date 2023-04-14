People wanting to really splash out on an expensive house in Ashfield can find out which neighbourhoods to target, thanks to new figures.

House prices vary dramatically across different parts of Ashfield, the figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.

The figures are based on new ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.

Unsurprisingly, the top 20 most expensive neighbourhoods in England and Wales can all be found in London, with homes in Knightsbridge, Belgravia and Hyde Park coming out on top, selling for an average of £3.4 million.The ONS splits England and Wales into 7,202 small areas, of which 66 have average house prices of at least £1 million.

And nationally, property prices are continuing to rise as figures for September 2022 show the average property price in England was £307,710 – more than £25,000 more expensive than a year before.

But how do property prices compare across Ashfield?

Here, we reveal the eight most expensive Ashfield neighbourhoods to buy a property.

Hucknall Westville has the most expensive average house prices in Ashfield at £222,998

Average house prices in Hucknall North & East were £222,000

In West Hucknall, average house prices are £215,000

In Kirkby Larwood & Kingsway, average house prices were £195,000